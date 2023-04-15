Updated Nissan Rouge Spotted Testing Ahead Of Global Debut

Having debuted the current Rogue SUV back in mid-2020, Nissan has now commenced testing a facelift for the model on international roads. Spy pictures of the test mule reveal that cosmetic changes might not be very extensive with only the grille and front and rear bumpers hidden away by camouflage.

Starting from the front, the camouflage suggests that the car will wear an all-new bumper with the grille design also likely being updated. It remains to be seen if Nissan will run with the same headlamp clusters as the current model – as seen on the test mule – or if the units could get design tweaks for the production model.

Changes to the sides and rear are minimal in comparison with the only expected changes likely to come down to tweaked internals of the tail lamps, new alloy wheel designs, and a new rear bumper. The cabin too is expected to not receive any notable updates. Reports suggest that most changes are likely to come down to revised trim pieces though updates to the feature list too could be on the cards.

Under the hood, the updated Rogue is expected to soldier on with the existing line-up of engines.

Expect the updated model to be unveiled later this year.

Coming to the Indian market, Nissan along with alliance partner Renault recently announced a fresh round of investment for the Indian market that would see both brands launch new models in the market. The Japanese carmaker is also considering launching new SUVs from it’s global portfolio in India as well including the new X-Trail, Qashqai and Juke.

