  • Home
  • News
  • Verstappen ‘Not Interested’ In Breaking F1 World Championships Record

Verstappen ‘Not Interested’ In Breaking F1 World Championships Record

Verstappen said that he is “already happy” with what he’s achieved in F1, and he’s “not interested in winning seven or eight titles.”
authorBy Mihir Barve
2 mins read
29-Apr-23 03:45 PM IST
1. Max Verstappen.jpeg
Highlights
  • Max Verstappen entered Formula 1 in 2015, aged 17
  • He has since racked up 37 wins, 22 pole positions, 80 podiums, and 2 world championships.
  • Verstappen currently leads the 2023 World Championship from team-mate Perez by 15 points.

Max Verstappen recently signed a contract extension with Red Bull, which will see him in the team till the end of 2028. Verstappen joined Formula 1 in 2015 aged just 17 years, and this new deal will keep him in Formula 1 till he’s 30. Red Bull’s team principal earlier predicted that Verstappen won’t be “a Fernando Alonso”, in that he won’t continue racing in Formula 1 until he’s in his 40s. 
 

Speaking about his future in Formula 1 post-2028, Verstappen said, “It depends how competitive the car is in that last season as well, and maybe also it depends on the opportunities you have around Formula 1, or what you’re already doing outside of Formula 1 at the time, so at the moment it’s a bit difficult to imagine what’s going to happen past 2028.” When asked whether being recognised as the greatest driver in F1 history motivates him, Verstappen said, “No. I’m not interested in winning seven or eight titles. If you have the car to do so, then great. But even if it doesn’t [happen], I’m happy – I’m already happy, so it’s OK!”
 

“I do love racing but I also want to do other kinds of racing,” Verstappen added. As for where that might be, he said, “Endurance, eventually. Even if it’s not with my dad, we’ll see. I also have the passion of maybe setting up my own team and stuff, so there’s a lot of things I would like to do outside of just driving myself.”

 

While the future of racing for Max Verstappen may lie in endurance racing events like the 24 hours of Le Mans, currently, he’s aceing it at the top of the Formula 1 standings. Verstappen currently leads Sergio Perez by 15 points, as he mounts a challenge for his third world championship in a row.


 

Related Articles
F1: Leclerc Grabs Pole For The Sprint Race At Baku Despite A Late Crash
F1: Leclerc Grabs Pole For The Sprint Race At Baku Despite A Late Crash
29 minutes ago
F1 Azerbaijan GP Qualifying: Ferrari’s Leclerc Takes Pole Ahead Of Both Red Bulls On The Streets Of Baku
F1 Azerbaijan GP Qualifying: Ferrari’s Leclerc Takes Pole Ahead Of Both Red Bulls On The Streets Of Baku
3 hours ago
Formula 1 Introduces Brand New Sprint Race Format For 2023
Formula 1 Introduces Brand New Sprint Race Format For 2023
9 hours ago
Silverstone Circuit Turn 1 Modified After Zhou Guanyu’s Horrific Crash In 2022
Silverstone Circuit Turn 1 Modified After Zhou Guanyu’s Horrific Crash In 2022
1 day ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
2013 Audi Q5 2.0 TDI Quattro
2013 Audi
Q5 2.0 TDI Quattro
  • 84,273 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Automatic
1 Year Assistance Free
14.75 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
2018 Honda WR-V VX MT Petrol BS IV
moneybagFinance up to 90%
2018 Honda
WR-V VX MT Petrol BS IV
  • 26,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
7.8
10
8.25 LakhEMI starts @ ₹18,477
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
2016 Toyota Corolla Altis 1.8 VL
moneybagFinance up to 90%
2016 Toyota
Corolla Altis 1.8 VL
  • 48,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
7.8
10
11.50 LakhEMI starts @ ₹25,756
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi

Quick Links

Mahindra
Tata
Honda
Hyundai 
Toyota
Maruti Suzuki

Trending Now