Vespa Unveils 75th Anniversary Models

Piaggio is celebrating the 75th anniversary of the Vespa scooter with special edition models

Piaggio has unveiled the 75th anniversary edition of its Vespa scooter range. The special edition models, designed to mark the 75th anniversary of Vespa, are available on the Vespa GTS and Vespa Primavera models. The 75th anniversary Vespa Primavera 125 and the Vespa GTS Super Tech 125 and 300 models will come with a 75th suffix and a unique retro-styled yellow paint scheme. The special edition scooters feature exclusive livery, special finishes, new saddle and chrome-plated luggage rack for a bag designed for the scooter. Owners of the special edition models will also receive a silk scarf and a set of eight commemorative postcards detailing the eight decades of the Vespa's history.

The 75th anniversary models are introduced in a unique new colour shade

To celebrate the Vespa's 75th anniversary, a new special series, the Vespa 75th, has been created for the Vespa Primevera (in 50 cc and 150 cc models), and the Vespa GTS (300 cc).The Vespa 75th's all-steel body, is presented in "Giallo 75th" an original metallic yellow colour shade, developed as a contemporary interpretation of hues in vogue in the 1940s. The side panels and front mudguard display the number 75 in a slightly stronger shade.

The special edition models come with a 4.3-inch TFT colour display

A special nubuck leather saddle, wheel rims painted in grey with a diamond finish adorn the Vespa 75th, along with a host of chrome-plated details. The rear luggage rack is also chrome plated, and houses a round bag, the shape replicating the typical spare wheel cover of early Vespa scooters. The Vespa 75th anniversary models feature a 4.3-inch TFT colour display, with smartphone connectivity system.

There are 75 badging on the special edition Vespa 75th's body

According to Piaggio, since the first patent registration of the Vespa in 1946, almost 19 million Vespas have been sold around the world, including 1.8 million in the last decade alone. During the course of the Vespa's history, it has set new trends in social customs, music, youth culture, and has become a timeless icon in the world of two-wheelers. So far, there's no word on the special edition Vespa scooters' availability in India, but these special edition scooters will become collectors' items in markets like Europe and the US.

