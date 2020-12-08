Vespa Electric Scooter To Be Introduced In India

Piaggo India CEO and Managing Director Diego Graffi has confirmed that a new electric scooter under the Vespa name will be launched in India. Speaking to mediapersons in an online interaction, Graffi said that the electric scooter will be based on the Vespa Elettrica already available in Europe, but will be made specifically for the Indian market. The new electric scooter will be developed keeping in mind the Indian consumer, and Indian market considerations, and Piaggio is still looking for the right powertrain for the scooter.

The Elettrica follows traditional Vespa scooter design

"We use our own design, own technology for our electric two-wheelers, and the same will be applied to the new Vespa electric scooter. We're looking at the right powertrain for the Indian market, because we don't believe in sourcing the powertrain and technology from outside vendors," Graffi replied to a question about the Vespa electric scooter.

Piaggion India CEO & MD Diego Graffi with the Vespa Elettrica at Auto Expo 2020

The Vespa Elettrica which is sold in Europe is powered by a brushless DC electric motor with 4 kW peak power, and 200 Nm of peak torque. The Elettrica comes with two riding modes, and a long list of features, including smartphone connectivity through a dedicated Vespa Connectivity mobile app. The Elettrica also offers call and message displays on the TFT screen, and the rider can also use voice activated commands through a helmet mounted ear and mouth piece. The new Vespa electric scooter being considered for India will likely be a premium product, loaded with features, but it will not be launched before 2022 at least.

