  • Volkswagen ID.7 Previewed In Pre-Production Guise, Feature List and Range Revealed

The new ID.7 will be based on the MEB platform and feature a new-gen electric drivetrain offering up to 700 km of range.
authorBy carandbike Team
06-Apr-23 11:30 AM IST
The camouflaged Volkswagen ID.7 is still undergoing its final test drives in Alicante, Spain. The new all-electric model has been developed with long-distance driving in mind and is able to fully show off its strengths on the mountainous roads in the region. 

The ID.7 is the first model based on the modular electric drive (MEB) platform that has a newly developed and highly efficient drivetrain from Volkswagen. It will be the most powerful electric drive motor in a Volkswagen ID. model so far claims the brand. 

The power unit with the internal designation APP550 will be developed and produced by Volkswagen Group Components in Kassel.

The new electric drivetrain, depending on the battery size, will offer a range of up to 700 kilometres and charging capacities of up to 200 kW. The optional adaptive chassis control (DCC) and the driving dynamics manager of the sedan have been fundamentally enhanced, claims the company.

The spacious and high-quality interior should offer plenty of room in both the front and rear seats. The cockpit is said to be completely redesigned as compared to other ID. models. The centre console houses a large 15-inch touchscreen that will be standard across all variants with the driver being provided all relevant information by a smaller digital instrument cluster and an augmented reality head-up display. VW says that the touchscreen runs a new generation ID operating system with the air-con controls integrated into the top layer of the OS for easy accessibility. There are also freely configurable direct access buttons claim VW. Depending on the version, there are new seats that offer up to 14 electrical adjustment options as well as offering massage, ventilation and heating functions. The front seats, VW says, can start heating or cooling automatically according to moisture sensors built into them. 

The ID.7 underlines its position as the electric flagship model of the ID. family. All thanks to a long-range battery pack, more features, comfort and new innovations that will help set the tone for the new flagship.


 

