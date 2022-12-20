  • Home
Volkswagen Mulling Electric Versions Of Golf, Tiguan

So, will these be called ‘ID. Golf’ or ‘ID. Tigaun’? Well, we do not have answers for that yet and we are sure, neither does Volkswagen.
authorBy Ameya Naik
1 mins read
20-Dec-22 02:03 PM IST
The Volkswagen Group has already charted out its plans to go electric with all of its brands. Brand Volkswagen too is already gaining a lot of traction in the EV space with its ID. Series of cars. In fact, it expects 50 per cent of the sales to come from EVs by the end of 2030, which is saying a lot. And this also means that the company will enter newer markets (maybe India).

This also means that the current bestsellers are likely to make the EV transition as well. Oliver Blume, CEO, Volkswagen Group, while addressing an Extraordinary General Meeting with the shareholders said that, the VW brand’s icons are likely to make the EV transition. He said, “The VW brand is currently examining how it can take icons like the Golf and Tiguan into the electric future.” 

So, will these be called ‘ID. Golf’ or ‘ID. Tigaun’? Well, we do not have answers for that yet and we are sure, neither does Volkswagen. But there lies a slot below the ID. 3 which can be filled in by the Golf EV and from what Blume said in one earlier interaction with shareholders, the ‘GTI’ badge will live on into the EV era as well.

While the Golf will soon undergo a mid-cycle update in 2023 for the European markets, its ninth generation model could then be the all-electric version. As for the Tiguan SUV, the new generation model is due in 2023 and we fell that VW will wait for one more generation to make the EV transition 
 

