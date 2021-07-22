Volkswagen Polo: Top 5 Rivals

The Volkswagen Polo is one of the popular hatchbacks sold in India, and it has been in the market for over 10 years now. Save for a few updates over the years, the car has largely remained unchanged. However, even today it's VW India best-selling car, selling about 1200 units a month. In fact, it's still one of the best options in the market if you are looking for great drivability and performance. However, the Volkswagen Polo does fall short in certain areas like dated design and styling, and some modern features that its rivals offer. The Polo is priced at Rs. 6.15 lakh to Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) and here are five cars that rival the Polo in India.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno is one of the most popular premium hatchbacks in India and has managed to be on the country's best-selling cars list since its launch. Like the Polo, the Baleno too is a petrol-only car, powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine, and it's priced at Rs. 5.98 lakh to Rs. 9.30 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Hyundai i20

The Hyundai i20 is yet another popular offering in the premium hatchback space and unlike the Polo, it's offered in both petrol and diesel engine options. However, like the Polo, this too gets a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine, which is also more powerful at 118 bhp compared to the Polo's 108 bhp, 1.0-litre motor. The i20 is priced between Rs. 6.85 lakh to Rs. 10.76 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Tata Altroz

The Tata Altroz is the newest entrant in the premium hatchback space and has already started creating a niche for itself. While this too is offered in both petrol and diesel choices, the Altroz gets a turbo-petrol engine as well, namely a 1.2-litre motor that makes 108 bhp, same as the Polo. However, the Altroz only gets a 5-speed manual gearbox, while the Polo gets a manual and an automatic transmission as well. The Altroz is priced between Rs. 5.75 lakh and Rs. 9.55 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Honda Jazz

The Honda Jazz too has been a popular hatchback, however like the Polo, the Jazz too has largely remained unchanged since its launch. Honda's contender is also a petrol-only car, featuring a 1.2-litre unit, and it comes with both a manual and a CVT gearbox. It's priced from Rs. 7.55 lakh to Rs. 9.79 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Ford Figo

The Ford Figo is also one of the nicer hatchbacks sold in India and is offered in both petrol and diesel engine options. The Figo comes with a 1.2-litre petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine, and while right now, it's only offered with a manual gearbox, Ford will soon launch an automatic option as well. The Figo is priced between Rs. 5.82 lakh to Rs. 8.37 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

