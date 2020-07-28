Volkswagen Tiguan X Images Leaked Ahead Of China Debut

Volkswagen is gearing up to launch the Tiguan X in China this year and its images have leaked online ahead of its debut. The Volkswagen Tiguan X has been specifically designed for the Chinese market but is expected to go on sale in some of the European markets as well in 2021. In terms of design, it has received the same treatment as the Volkswagen Nivus Coupe SUV with a tapering roofline and revised rear design as compared to the standard SUV.

The face looks identical to the standard Volkswagen Tiguan.

The face remains near identical to the Tiguan as well as the outline till the C-Pillar. The rear design seems to be inspired by the Lamborghini Urus, especially the way the taillights have been designed and below are there are fake exhaust tips integrated in the cladding. The rear track also appears to be wider than that of the Tiguan. On the inside, expect the Tiguan X to share the layout and all-black interiors with the Tiguan along with the features list.

The rear design seems to be inspired by the Lamborghini Urus.

Under the hood, we expect the Tiguan X to source the 2.0-litre, four-cylinder engine from the Tiguan which will be available in two states of tune- 187 bhp and 220 bhp. The Volkswagen Tiguan X will be assembled locally in China by the FAW-Volkswagen JV and we don't expect it to come to India anytime soon. That said, the standard Tiguan which was replaced by the Tiguan All-Space seven seater in our market is expected to make a comeback in 2021.

