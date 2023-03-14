Volkswagen To Debut New ID Concept On March 15, Could Preview New Entry Model

Volkswagen has revealed that it will be unveiling a new electric vehicle concept on March 15. The company has confirmed that the new concept previews a future production model as well as showcasing a new design direction from the German carmaker.

Commenting on the upcoming concept, Thomas Schäfer, CEO of the Volkswagen brand: “We’ll be presenting a car that not only gives a specific preview of a new electric model from the Volkswagen brand but also introduces the new design language for our future models. Along with Imelda Labbé, Board Member for Sales and Marketing, Kai Grünitz, Board Member for Technical Development and Andreas Mindt, Head of Design, we show you specifically how we’ll be positioning Volkswagen for the years ahead.”

5 days until CEO Thomas Schäfer and our experts show you Volkswagen's future. The highlight: a showcar that truly stands für VW as the people‘s car brand 💙



⏰March 15th, 6:20pm CET – LIVE #VWforthepeople pic.twitter.com/R9WQRvdLx8 — Volkswagen News (@volkswagen) March 10, 2023

Reports suggest that the new concept could preview a sub-ID.3 hatchback that would help VW attract a greater set of buyers. The production model is expected to be called the ID.2 with Volkswagen teasers on its social channels ending with a countdown reading 4, 3 and 2. The ID.4 and ID.3 names are already in production thus the new model could be called the ID.2.

The production model is expected to be underpinned by the new MEB+. An upgraded version of the current MEB platform, the MEB+ is said to offer faster charging capabilities (up to 200 kW) and greater range (up to 700 km). Expect more details to surface tomorrow when the concept is unveiled.

👁️ 🗨️ What makes a Volkswagen? More 2 come 4 you.



⏰ March 15th, 6:20pm CET



📍 LIVE on LinkedIn, YouTube and Twitter

#VWforthepeople pic.twitter.com/1Whl7KWXIf — Volkswagen News (@volkswagen) March 9, 2023

Aside from the concept, Volkswagen has also lined up a number of new models from its ID series for debuts later this year including the ID.7 electric sedan and a long-wheelbase derivative of the ID Buzz van. The company is targeting offering 10 EVs in its global portfolio by 2026.