carandbike logo
search

Volkswagen US Changes Its Name To Voltswagen To Signify Brand's Electric Aspirations

The official brand name has changed from Volkswagen of America to 'Voltswagen of America' and shows the clear emphasis on the brand's electric aspirations in the market.

Sameer Contractor By  Sameer Contractor | Published:
eye
0  Views
The Voltswagen name is specific to the US market, while Volkswagen will continue in other countries expand View Photos
The Voltswagen name is specific to the US market, while Volkswagen will continue in other countries

Highlights

  • The Voltswagen name suggests at an electric-dominant brand in the US
  • The gasoline powered vehicles in the US will be badged just as VW
  • The Voltswagen name will placed as an exterior badge on the brand's EVs

Voltswagen! Yes, that will be the name of German auto giant Volkswagen's operations in the United States of America. The official brand name has changed from Volkswagen of America to 'Voltswagen of America' and shows the clear emphasis on the brand's electric aspirations in the market. The new name, the automaker says symbolises the brand's momentum towards moving people from point-to-point with electric vehicles. It needs to be noted that Volkswagen's transformative journey and focus towards EVs was catapulted with the Dieselgate scandal in the US in 2015, when the automaker's diesel engines were found to be emitting 40 times more NOx in real-world driving.

Speaking about the name change, Scott Keogh, president and CEO of Voltswagen of America, said, "We might be changing out our K for a T, but what we aren't changing is this brand's commitment to making best-in-class vehicles for drivers and people everywhere. The idea of a 'people's car' is the very fabric of our being. We have said, from the beginning of our shift to an electric future, that we will build EVs for the millions, not just millionaires. This name change signifies a nod to our past as the peoples' car and our firm belief that our future is in being the peoples' electric car."

j7l7kp0g

The ID.4 is the brand's first electric offering in the US and will soon sport the Voltswagen branding

Do note that the Voltswagen name is specific to the US market, while the company will continue to use its original name in other markets globally. The Voltswagen name though isn't exactly all-new. The brand had used it in one of their ads in 2013 while promoting the Volkswagen e-Up! in Europe.

"As our newly launched ID.4 campaign demonstrates, the humanity at the core of this brand remains its enduring legacy,” said Kimberley Gardiner, senior vice president, Voltswagen of America brand marketing. “The tone of Voltswagen will be a consistent thread between the branded communications for our growing electric fleet to our gas vehicles. Over the course of the next few months, you will see the brand transition at all consumer touchpoints. This is an exciting moment for us, and we have been working through every avenue to make the transition clear, consistent, seamless and fun for all.”

0 Comments

The new name strategy also comes at a time when the company has introduced the ID.4 SUV in the US, its first all-electric offering. The automaker has also said that its electric cars will sport the Voltswagen exterior badge and get a light blue version of the brand logo to differentiate the new EV-centric branding. Meanwhile, the gasoline-powered cars will retain the iconic dark blue VW logo, albeit without any exterior badging of the new name

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Research on Volkswagen Cars

x
Baahubali Star Prabhas Brings Home The Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster
Baahubali Star Prabhas Brings Home The Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster
Toyota Yaris Cross Adventure Unveiled
Toyota Yaris Cross Adventure Unveiled
Fuel Prices Reduced Marginally For The Second Day Across India
Fuel Prices Reduced Marginally For The Second Day Across India
Benelli India Inaugurates 41st Dealership In Howrah
Benelli India Inaugurates 41st Dealership In Howrah
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities