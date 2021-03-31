carandbike logo
search

Volkswagen Clarifies That It’s Not Rebranding To Voltswagen In The US

The news clearly had a big impact given that there were official quotes from the company's top management and soon, there was a lot of confusion about how the shares were going to be transferred to the new name.

Ameya Naik By  Ameya Naik | Published:
eye
0  Views
Volkswagen Clarifies That It’s Not Rebranding To Voltswagen In The US expand View Photos

It was just yesterday that we told you about Volkswagen's plan to change its name to Voltswagen in the US. Volkswagen US in fact issued a statement that it had changed from Volkswagen of America to 'Voltswagen of America' to show the clear emphasis on the brand's electric aspirations in the market. The news clearly had a big impact given that there were official quotes from the company's top management and soon, there was a lot of confusion about how the shares were going to be transferred to the new name. The announcement also saw Volkswagen's stock price rise by 5 per cent on Tuesday as well.

Scott Keogh, president and CEO of Volkswagen of America, said in the release, "We might be changing out our K for a T, but what we aren't changing is this brand's commitment to making best-in-class vehicles for drivers and people everywhere,"

vula6d68

The announcement also saw Volkswagen's stock price rise by 5 per cent on Tuesday as well. 

However, it's come to light now, that the company had intended it as an 'April Fools' post. VW issued a statement confirming that it won't be changing its brand name to 'Voltswagen'. The company sent out a statement saying that "The renaming was designed to be an announcement in the spirit of April Fool's Day,"

0 Comments

Volkswagen clearly fooled carandbike as well like the many other media houses around the globe and kudos to the team for it. However, it will be interesting to see if the rise in the stock price of the company will prompt an inquiry from the SEC in the US.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Research on Volkswagen Cars

x
Volkswagen Taigun Compact SUV Revealed; Specs And Launch Details Out
Volkswagen Taigun Compact SUV Revealed; Specs And Launch Details Out
New-Generation KTM RC 390 Spotted Testing In India Ahead Of Launch This Year
New-Generation KTM RC 390 Spotted Testing In India Ahead Of Launch This Year
Toyota Yaris Cross Adventure Unveiled
Toyota Yaris Cross Adventure Unveiled
COVID-19 Pandemic: Government Extends Vehicle Documents Validity Till June 2021
COVID-19 Pandemic: Government Extends Vehicle Documents Validity Till June 2021
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities