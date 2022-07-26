Volvo XC40 Recharge vs Rivals: Price Comparison

Volvo has become the latest European car manufacturer to enter the Indian electric vehicle market. The carmaker launched its XC40 Recharge SUV in India at Rs 55.90 lakh, having first showcased the car in India almost a year ago. The big difference is that while we have now received the facelifted SUV with styling updates to the exterior and interior though the powertrain stays the same. Additionally, instead of importing the model as a CBU Volvo is locally assembling its EV in India from the get-go with its pricing putting it roughly in the same range as the Kia EV6 crossover.

Unlike the Kia EV6, the Volvo isn’t a grounds up electric vehicle with the car using the same underpinnings as the regular XC40. Volvo’s electric SUV is available in a single fully-loaded variant with an all-wheel drive electric powertrain being standard. The Kia meanwhile is built on a purpose built EV platform with a design that shares little with any of Kia’s other global models and a choice of powertrains.

Coming to the price, the Volvo does have the advantage with its pricing placing it abut Rs 4 lakh below the rear-wheel-drive EV6. The EV6 is also available in a more powerful AWD configuration which is priced at Rs 64. 95 lakh (ex-showroom). What plays to Volvo’s advantage here is that the car is locally assembled with Kia is currently importing the EV6 to India as a CBU only. Should the carmaker decide to locally assemble its EV we could expect prices to reduce by a fair bit.

Model & Variant Price Volvo XC40 Recharge P8 AWD Rs 55.90 lakh Kia EV6 GT-Line RWD Rs 59.95 lakh Kia EV6 GT-Line AWD Rs 64.95 lakh

The Kia though has the size advantage being both longer and wider than the compact Volvo. The XC40 though is the more powerful of the two with the twin-motor AWD powertrain putting out 402 bhp and 660 Nm of torque. The EV6 meanwhile develops 226 bhp and 350 Nm in rear-drive and 321 bhp and 605 Nm in all-wheel-drive spec. The EV6 though has the range advantage offering up to 528 km on a single charge to the Volvo’s 418 km.

The XC40 will also see competition from the Hyundai Ioniq 5 – the Kia’s sister model – in the coming months. Hyundai has confirmed that it will be launching its EV in India this year. Unlike the EV6, Hyundai will be locally assembling its EV in India which should give it an advantage in terms of pricing. We expect the Ioniq 5 to be priced in the region of Rs 35 – 40 lakh (ex-showroom) with Hyundai expected to bring the car to India with the smaller 58kWh battery pack initially and rear-wheel drive configuration.