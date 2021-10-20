Volvo's OTA Update Optimises EV Range With New App

Swedish automaker Volvo has started to deploy an OTA update which also comes with a new app called "Range Assistant" which optimises the range of its electric cars. It features a smart battery management tool that has a preconditioning timer, and the assistant app itself. This update is also coming to Volvo's subsidiary Polestar which exclusively makes electric vehicles.

"Through in-house development of software and over-the-air updates, we can constantly improve our cars and make sure that your electric Volvo stays fresh. The Range Assistant app is a great example of how quick development and deployment of new features can improve the Volvo customer experience every day," said Sanela Ibrovic, the head of connected car experience at Volvo.

The app gives the driver an accurate indication of the estimated range remaining on a trip and offers real-time energy consumption data which helps the driver also understand the factors that impact range. The range optimiser app right now is being launched in a beta stage which can also automatically adjust the climate control system.

The Volvo XC40 Recharge is now also launching in India later in the year

Volvo drivers could see increased range improvements from smart battery management and regeneration performance and a smarter timer to precondition the EV battery. Currently, the first car to receive the update is the Volvo XC40 Recharge and this update will also come to the C40 Recharge.

The update will also come to the Polestar branded cars which will also get the Range Assistant app which includes a new eco climate mode that enhances efficiency and reduces demand on the battery from the climate system.

The battery preconditioning system is also now linked to the Google Maps app which is embedded in the car as it is based on Android Automotive enabling the driver to know where public charging stations are, destinations, or waypoints - allowing them to optimise for the fastest possible charge times on the road.