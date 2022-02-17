Wheel Balancing Tyres: Why Is It Needed?

You do not have to spare a lot of time in getting your tyres balanced and rotated. It takes a mere hour, and you're good to go. Let's go ahead and see why and when you should get your tyres balanced and rotated.

Balancing and Rotating are Two Separate Procedures

If your tyres arent rotated, then the front tyres will quickly wear down due to more friction while turning. Balancing and rotating are separate procedures and help increase the efficiency and lifespan of your tyres.

Your wheels are replaced from left to right during tire rotation and back to front. During balancing, your car is checked through a machine to see whether the wheel is balanced or not. If not, the mechanic attaches small lead weights on the wheel's rim to balance them.

Photo Credit: www.barum-tyres.com

Manufacturers Recommendation

Manufacturers mostly suggest that you should balance and rotate all your tyres every 11,000 kilometres. This depends on your vehicle and tyre type, and size. A good way is to get your tyres balanced and rotated every time your oil is refilled or changed.

Increasing Safety on the Road

Balancing and rotating your tyres increases safety on roads. Generally, the treads on the front tyres wear down more quickly than the ones on the rear. When the tread wears, you are at risk of your car skidding and losing control.

When you rotate your tyre from front to back and back to front, you increase the front tyre's tread and increase your safety.

Photo Credit: www.apollotyres.com

Long-Lasting Tyres

When you balance and rotate your tyres, you prolong their life. How this process affects your tyres? The front tyres wear down more quickly than the rear ones. When you rotate the front tyres with the rear tyres, your tyres wear down at the same rate. Hence you would not need to change your front tyres more than the rear ones. When buying new tyres, you can buy all four simultaneously.

It is Inexpensive

While it is possible to rotate your tyres yourself, we recommend taking your car to a mechanic. It is inexpensive, and a professional might be able to do a better job than you could. You can visit your repairman and get your tyres rotated. Some tyre dealers offer tyre rotating for free as well.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, balancing and rotating your car's tyres will lead to more safety, prolonged tyre life, fewer expenses, and better car health. Get your tyres balanced and rotated frequently to prolong your tyres life and save yourself from the cost of buying new tyres again and again.