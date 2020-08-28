New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Xiaomi’s Ninebot And Lamborghini Team Up For The Drift-Friendly Special Edition GoKart Pro

The Italian automaker has teamed up with Xiaomi-backed Ninebot for the GoKart Pro Lamborghini Edition that promises pure driving madness with an all-electric powertrain.

| Updated:
eye
0  Views
expand View Photos
The Ninebot GoKart Pro Lamborghini Edition has a top speed of 40 kmph

Highlights

  • The GoKart Pro has a top speed of 40 kmph & 51.2 kg kerb weight
  • The GoKart Pro takes inspiration from the Huracan for the design
  • The GoKart Pro Lamborghini Edition is priced at $1450 in China

Lamborghini is known for its absolutely smashing supercars that are out of reach from most of our pockets. However, once in a while, the Italian automaker adds its name to special vehicles that bring the raging bull a tad bit closer  to your home. This time, Lamborghini has partnered with China's tech giant Xiaomi to produce the brand's most affordable offering which is also a fully-electric one at that. Say hello the Ninebot GoKart Pro Lamborghini Edition that brings Italian goodness in the form of an electric go-kart.

Also Read: Lamborghini Essenza SCV12 Unveiled; Is a Limited Edition Track-Only Hypercar

Lamborghini

Lamborghini Cars

Aventador

Urus

Huracan

6b9u2qog

The Ninebot GoKart Pro Lamborghini Edition takes its design inspiration from the Lamborghini Huracan

Ninebot is a Segway brand, which is acquired by Xiaomi and is known for its electric personal mobility offerings. The GoKart Pro Lamborghini edition takes the standard electric go-kart and tricks it up for some serious Italian muscle. The GoKart Pro gets a Lambo-inspired bodyshell complete with the yellow paint scheme and the raging bull logo, while the panels have been inspired by the Huracan.

Lamborghini says the panels have been designed for better aerodynamics and improved handling as well over the standard Ninebot Max GoKart. The rear tyres have been swapped for the more drift-friendly ones while the front tyres get higher traction for more control around the corners. A manual handbrake has been added to ensure those smooth J-turns. There are other Lamborghini-inspired bits like the Ackermann steering, functional headlights, and a rear wing.

Also Read: 2021 Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini Edition In The Works

jtb234uc

There are Lamborghini-inspired bits like the Ackermann steering, functional headlights, and a rear wing

The GoKart Pro Lamborghini edition uses a detachable Xiaomi self-balancing scooter mounted at the rear that also forms the power source of the go-kart. The model can reach speeds up to 40 kmph and uses a 432 Wh battery pack and can cover a distance of 25 km on a single charge. Xiaomi says that's enough to do about 62 laps around a 400-metre track. The GoKart Pro has a maximum payload of 100 kg, nearly twice of its kerb weight that measures 51.2 kg.

Given the absolutely negligible weight of go-kart itself, users can apply different speed limits using a smartphone app to ensure the kart is safe. It does come with a bucket seat and seatbelts. If you don't like the whine of the electric motor, the GoKart Pro Lamborghini edition also comes with a built-in Bluetooth speaker that can be used to play the sound of a pre-programmed Lamborghini V8 or V12 or music of your choice. It even folds up that makes it easy to store and transport anywhere.

0 Comments

For now, Xiaomi's GoKart Pro Lamborghini edition is available only in China and is priced at $1450 (around ₹ 1.07 lakh). That's not a bad price once you consider your next more realistic option of owning a driveable Lamborghini is worth ₹ 3 crore.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Lamborghini Aventador with Immediate Rivals

Lamborghini Aventador
Lamborghini
Aventador

Latest News

Coronavirus Pandemic: CEAT Gives Safety And Hygiene Kits To Auto Drivers Coronavirus Pandemic: CEAT Gives Safety And Hygiene Kits To Auto Drivers
Xiaomi’s Ninebot And Lamborghini Team Up For The Drift-Friendly Special Edition GoKart Pro Xiaomi’s Ninebot And Lamborghini Team Up For The Drift-Friendly Special Edition GoKart Pro
Amazon Orders 1,800 Mercedes-Benz Electric Vans For European Deliveries Amazon Orders 1,800 Mercedes-Benz Electric Vans For European Deliveries
BMW Recalls Over 16,000 Motorcycles In The US BMW Recalls Over 16,000 Motorcycles In The US
Vespa Kobe Bryant Tribute Edition To Be Auctioned For Charity Vespa Kobe Bryant Tribute Edition To Be Auctioned For Charity
Honda Hornet 2.0 vs Bajaj Pulsar NS200 vs TVS Apache RTR 160 4V vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350 vs Suzuki Gixxer 155 SF: Price Comparison Honda Hornet 2.0 vs Bajaj Pulsar NS200 vs TVS Apache RTR 160 4V vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350 vs Suzuki Gixxer 155 SF: Price Comparison
Revolt To Launch Multiple New Models In 2021 Revolt To Launch Multiple New Models In 2021
Creative Way Of Using A Bike To Remove Corn Kernels Wins Anand Mahindra's Appreciation Creative Way Of Using A Bike To Remove Corn Kernels Wins Anand Mahindra's Appreciation
Vin Diesel Stars In Yadea G5 Electric Scooter Ad Vin Diesel Stars In Yadea G5 Electric Scooter Ad
Ducati Panigale V2: All You Need To Know Ducati Panigale V2: All You Need To Know
Okinawa R30 Electric Scooter: All You Need To Know Okinawa R30 Electric Scooter: All You Need To Know
Honda Hornet 2.0 vs Bajaj Pulsar NS200 vs TVS Apache RTR 200 4V: Spec Comparison Honda Hornet 2.0 vs Bajaj Pulsar NS200 vs TVS Apache RTR 200 4V: Spec Comparison
Revolt To Begin Operations In Mumbai Soon; Going Pan-India In 2021 Revolt To Begin Operations In Mumbai Soon; Going Pan-India In 2021
Elon Musk Confirms Tesla Nevada Factory Was Target Of 'Serious' Cyberattack Elon Musk Confirms Tesla Nevada Factory Was Target Of 'Serious' Cyberattack
Maruti Suzuki Launches Car Subscription Plans In Pune And Hyderabad Maruti Suzuki Launches Car Subscription Plans In Pune And Hyderabad

Popular Cars

rating-logo
8.2
star-white
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 5.64 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.5
star-white
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

₹ 3.69 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.2
star-white
Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20

₹ 6.5 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.9
star-white
Tata Harrier

Tata Harrier

₹ 13.69 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
6.6
star-white
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 2.89 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.7
star-white
Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

₹ 9.89 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.8
star-white
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

₹ 7 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.4
star-white
Hyundai Creta

Hyundai Creta

₹ 9.99 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.3
star-white
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

₹ 7.59 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)

Popular Lamborghini Cars

Lamborghini Aventador
Lamborghini Aventador
₹ 4.79 - 5.32 Crore *
Lamborghini Urus
Lamborghini Urus
₹ 3 Crore *
Lamborghini Huracan
Lamborghini Huracan
₹ 2.99 - 4.1 Crore *
Mercedes Benz Glc Desktop
x
Creative Way Of Using A Bike To Remove Corn Kernels Wins Anand Mahindra's Appreciation
Creative Way Of Using A Bike To Remove Corn Kernels Wins Anand Mahindra's Appreciation
Revolt To Launch Multiple New Models In 2021
Revolt To Launch Multiple New Models In 2021
Revolt To Begin Operations In Mumbai Soon; Going Pan-India In 2021
Revolt To Begin Operations In Mumbai Soon; Going Pan-India In 2021
Toyota Urban Cruiser Interior Revealed Ahead Of Launch Next Month
Toyota Urban Cruiser Interior Revealed Ahead Of Launch Next Month
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities