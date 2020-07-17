2021 Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini Edition In The Works

Ducati may be working on a new limited numbers Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini version for 2021. According to documents filed with the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the Lamborghini Edition of the Diavel 1260 will be introduced along with the regular 2021 Ducati Diavel as well as the Diavel 1260 S variants. All three bikes are expected to be announced sometime later in 2020 in the US. The Lamborghini Edition may not be mechanically different from the regular Diavel 1260, but will likely get some special colours and graphics, with the Lamborghini name and badging.

The Diavel 1260 Lamborghini Edition will be based on the Ducati Diavel 1260 S

Both Ducati and Lamborghini are part of the larger Volkswagen Group, and some cross marketing of Ducati and Lamborghini subsidiaries will help get some sales numbers with the special edition Diavel 1260. In the EPA listing, the Diavel 1260 Lamborghini, as it's called, will use the same liquid-cooed, 1,262 cc, 157 bhp Testastretta L-twin engine with Desmodromic valve timing as the standard Ducati Diavel 1260 and the Diavel 1260 S. The only differences in the Lamborghini edition are likely to be cosmetic, with new colours and graphics, but nothing has been announced as yet.

There are no mechanical changes on the Ducati Multistrada 1260 Grand Tour, and it gets the same engine and electronics package as the 1260 S

Additionally, Ducati is also working on two more models to be introduced for 2021, one in the adventure category, and the other in the heritage Scrambler family. The Ducati Multistrada Enduro 1260 Grand Tour will be the new addition to the Multistrada family. The Ducati Multistrada 1260 Enduro optimises the flagship adventure touring model for off-road use, and the Multistrada 1260 Grand Tour edition is designed for long distance travel, along with sport touring capabilities of the standard Multistrada 1260. As the name suggests, the Multistrad Enduro 1260 Grand Tour will combine the best of both - touring as well as off-road ability, and will likely be the new flagship variant in the Ducati Multistrada family, before the Ducati Multistrada V4 is introduced.

The 2020 Ducati Scrambler 1100 PRO will get a slightly more affordable 'Dark' variant

Also expected is a third new model in the Ducati Scrambler family. The Ducati Scrambler 1100 PRO Dark will be based on the existing Scrambler 1100 PRO, but with a blacked out colour scheme. In the past, Ducati has offered Dark models, with no mechanical changes, but with lower prices, to make the 'Dark' models more affordable. The Scrambler 1100 PRO is expected to be more or less same mechanically, sharing the air-cooled 1,079 cc, L-twin engine making 86 bhp and 119 Nm of torque. The new models in the existing Ducati Diavel, Multistrada and Scrambler families are expected to be introduced internationally by the end of the year, but so far, there's no word on an India launch.

