2021 Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini Revealed

If you are a fan of two of the most celebrated Italian automotive companies, Ducati and Lamborghini, then this motorcycle is a treat and an absolute must-have. Ducati recently took the wraps off the 2021 Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini, inspired by the stunning Lamborghini Sian FKP 37. The Diavel 1260 Lamborghini is an amalgam of the two companies based out of Italy's Emilia-Romagna region. Ducati will manufacture only 630 units of the Diavel 1260 Lamborghini worldwide. Prices for the motorcycle are yet to be announced.

Also Read: 2021 Ducati Panigale V4 SP Announced

(The Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini is inspired by the Lamborghini Sian FKP 37)

The paint on the bodywork of the Diavel 1260 is done in 'Gea Green' and the frame, under-tray and the forged rims are painted in 'Electrum Gold', the colours of the Lamborghini Sian FKP 37. The rims on the Diavel 1260 too are inspired by the Sian FKP 37. The air intakes and the radiator covers on the limited edition Diavel are made of carbon fibre along with other parts like central tank cover, front and rear mudguards and headlight frame too. The number '63' on the motorcycle is a nod to 1963, the year in which Lamborghini was founded. And multiplying 63 by 10 which is 630, is where the total number of units to be manufactured comes from.

Also Read: 2021 Ducati XDiavel Revealed; Gets Dark, Black Star Variants

(The Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini gets a bunch of carbon-fibre parts)

The Diavel 1260 Lamborghini gets the same 1,262 cc L-Twin Testastretta DVT engine which makes 160 bhp at 9,500 rpm and 129 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm. The engine continues to have a flat torque curve, making for energetic response when given the beans. Rider electronics include a Bosch 6-axis inertial measurement unit (IMU) along with cornering ABS, traction control, wheelie control, power launch and cruise control.

(The motorcycle gets a 1,262 cc L-Twin engine which makes 160 bhp and 129 Nm)

In terms of cycle parts, the motorcycle gets 48 mm Ohlins USDs up front and an Ohlins monoshock at the rear. The single-sided swingarm is constructed of Aluminium and the trellis frame is made of steel. The front wheel gets twin 320 mm discs with Brembo Monobloc M50 callipers and the rear wheel gets a 265 mm disc. Other features include a bi-directional quick-shifter and the Ducati Multimedia system.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.