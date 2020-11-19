2021 Ducati Panigale V4 SP Announced

The Ducati Panigale V4 SP sports carbon fibre bits and components from the V4R and Superleggera V4

Ducati has revived the familiar 'SP' (Sport Production) suffix for the latest addition to the Ducati Panigale V4 range, with features borrowed from the top-of-the-line Ducati Superleggera V4 'hyperbike'. The Panigale V4 SP is essentially a Panigale V4 S with elements shared with the Panigale V4 R and the Superleggera V4. Each SP bike will be individually numbered but not limited in quantity. The Panigale V4 SP is a more track-focussed model, with a new paint job complete with brushed Aluminium fuel tank.

The V4 SP gets a smattering of carbon fibre bits and a dry clutch like the Superleggera V4

The Panigale V4 SP uses the same 1,103 cc, Desmosedici Stradale engine as the Panigale V4, delivering 113 bhp at 13,000 rpm and 124 Nm of peak torque at 9,500 rpm. However, like the Panigale V4 R and the Superleggera V4, the SP has an STM EVO-SBK dry clutch, with an open carbon fibre clutch cover. The SP also gets the V4's Ohlins NIX 30 fork, TTX 36 rear shock, and electronic steering damper.

Carbon fibre rims and bodywork makes the SP 1.4 kg lighter at 173 kg dry weight

The SP also gets carbon fibre rims and other carbon fibre bits, which aids in dropping unsprung mass, and also aids in decreasing the moment of inertia for quicker handling. The V4 SP's weight is down to 173 kg, 1.4 kg lighter than the variants with forged Aluminium wheels. The SP also uses the same 330 mm front brake discs with Brembo Stylema R calipers as the Superleggera.

A dry clutch with an open cover has been used on the Panigale V4 SP

Like the rest of the 2021 Ducati Panigale V4 line-up, the SP also features a few electronic updates, including Race A and Race B ride modes, and a Ducati Traction Control (DTC) system derived from Ducati Corse. A full racing kit is also offered with the Panigale V4 SP, including solid aluminium caps for the removal of the rear view mirrors, kit for the removal of the license plate holder, open clutch cover and also includes the Ducati Data Analyser+ with GPS module. The Ducati Panigale V4 SP will be available on sale in March 2021, and will coincide with the entire Ducati Panigale range which is being updated to meet the latest Euro 5 regulations.

