2021 Ducati XDiavel Introduced With Dark, Black Star Variants

Ducati has unveiled the Euro 5 compliant models of the 2021 Ducati XDiavel, and joining the standard XDiavel are the 2021 Ducati XDiavel Dark and Black Star variants. The XDiavel Dark is now the base variant, visually stripped down version, finished in matte black and without any chrome bits. Everything on the bike, from the wheels, frame and forks are finished in black. It misses out on the XDiavel S version's machined cast wheels and the Ducati Multimedia system, and gets Brembo M4.32 calipers instead of the S model's M50 brakes. With a 247 kg kerb weight, it's actually 2 kg lighter than the XDiavel S.

The 2021 Ducati XDiavel Dark will be the new base model, with blacked out minimalistic design

The Ducati XDiavel Black Star will be the range-topping variant, and gets sports car-inspired gray and matte black colour scheme with red highlights, including red cylinder head covers. The Black Star also features a suede seat fabric, forged and machined alloy wheels and Brembo M50 calipers. The Black Star also weighs 247 kg. All versions of the 2021 Ducati XDiavel come with a Bosch inertial measurement unit (IMU), a Bosch-Brembo ABS 9.1 MP cornering braking system, traction control, launch control, cruise control, LED lighting, and a 3.5-inch TFT display. The Black Star and S variants receive forks treated with diamond-like coating and a Bluetooth-compatible infotainment system.

The XDiavel Black Star will be the range-toppong variant

For 2021, the Testastretta DVT 1,262 cc L-twin engine now meets the Euro 5 regulations, and now gets some more performance, and pumps out 158 bhp at 9,500 rpm and peak torque of 130 Nm at 5,000 rpm, an increase of 8 bhp and 2 Nm over the previous iteration. A new exhaust design, shared with the Ducati Diavel 1260 has been introduced on the XDiavel, along with new engine mapping which contributes to the updated power figures and new emissions.

The updated models are expected to be introduced in India, sometime in the first half of 2021

So far, there's no official announcement on availability in India, but we expect Ducati India to introduce the 2021 Ducati XDiavel range sometime in the first half of 2021, with all three variants on offer.

