2021 Ducati XDiavel 1260 Black Star Edition Teased Ahead Of India Launch

Ducati India is on a roll bringing its new and updated motorcycles. Having introduced the Ducati Multistrada V4 recently, the company is now set to introduce the 2021 XDiavel Black Star Edition. The Italian bike maker has teased the upcoming offering on its social media handle which reads 'A star is born.' While the teaser shows a glimpse of the motorcycle, it's the X badge that hints at the Black Star edition. The BS6 compliant Ducati XDiavel 1260 is already on sale in India and priced at Rs. 18.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also Read: 2021 Ducati XDiavel Introduced With Dark, Black Star Variants

The 2021 Ducati XDiavel 1260 Black Star edition made its global debut in November 2020. Compared to the standard model, the special edition version gets forged, machined alloy wheels that are lighter by 2 kg. It also gets a suede seat cover, forged and anodised frame plates, blacked-out finish on the engine with matte black aluminium belt covers, billet aluminium rearview mirrors and smartphone connectivity. The Black Star edition is likely to arrive in limited numbers.

The 2021 Ducati XDiavel 1260 Black Star uses the 1262 twin-cylinder DVT motor that develops 158 bhp and 127.4 Nm of peak torque

In terms of power, the 2021 Ducati XDiavel Black Star will use the same 1262 cc twin-cylinder engine with Ducati's Testrastretta DVT system. The motor develops about 158 bhp at 9500 rpm and 127.4 Nm of peak torque at 5000 rpm. Compared to the BS4 compliant version, power and torque output have seen an increment of 8 bhp and 1.6 Nm, while the engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. There are more electronic aids too including an Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU), Ducati Traction Control (DTC), cornering ABS, cruise control, Ducati Power Launch and multiple riding modes.

Also Read: 2021 Ducati Multistrada V4 Launched In India

Ducati India also could also bring the 2021 XDiavel Dark alongside the Black Star Edition

Other features on the Ducati XDiavel will include LED headlamps and TFT instrument console, single-sided swingarm, fully adjustable USD front forks and a preload and rebound adjustable monoshock at the rear. Braking power comes from Brembo M50 calipers, while the lower versions use the Brembo M4.32 calipers with the 320 mm front discs.

The Ducati XDiavel Black Star Edition could be joined by the Dark and S variants of the motorcycle. Prices are likely to start around Rs. 20 lakh (ex-showroom), making it slightly more expensive than the standard version. The XDiavel competes against the Triumph Rocket 3 R in the segment.