Ducati Reports Best Global Sales In The Third Quarter Ever

Ducati delivered 14,694 motorcycles worldwide in the third quarter of 2020, recording the best third quarter sales ever, despite the complex global situation and challenges due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. In September, Ducati delivered 4,468 motorcycles, of which the Ducati Panigale, Ducati Scrambler and Ducati Multistrada families posted the best results. According to Ducati, the Italian motorcycle brand started to recover from the decline in performance from June, thanks to the positive market trend, after a slowdown in the first few months of the year.

The Ducati Multistrada range continue to attract sales worldwide

"Although 2020 is a stormy year, the third quarter recorded the most positive performance ever," said Claudio Domenicali, CEO of Ducati. "Now the situation is worsening again, unfortunately just when we are about to present to the world the new models for 2021, on which we have worked continuously despite the difficulties introduced by the pandemic. Once again we are forced to redefine working methods and processes in order to maintain a high level of attention to the safety of our employees, suppliers and operators. Digital presentations, use of smart working and video meetings, access into the company only when strictly necessary. All with the aim of serving Ducatisti all over the world in the safest possible way."

The Ducati Streetfighter V4 is the naked version based on the Panigale V4

Ducati has used its digital systems to continue serving its customers, as well as virtual presentations of the Streetfighter V4 and the Ducati Scrambler 1100 PRO. Now, starting November 4, 2020, Ducati will release details of its 2021 range of motorcycles in a series of online episodes every week, starting with the all-new Ducati Multistrada V4. Ducati now has a global sales network of 730 dealers and service points across 90 countries. Ducati Motor Holding has a total of 1,665 employees.

