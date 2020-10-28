New Cars and Bikes in India
2021 Ducati Models To Be Announced Via Five Online Events

Ducati plans to introduce 2021 model line-up in a series of online events beginning November 4, 2020.

Preetam Bora
Ducati is expected to unveil the new Multistrada V4 on November 4, 2020
Ducati is expected to unveil the new Multistrada V4 on November 4, 2020

  • Ducati plans five online events beginning November 4, 2020
  • New Ducati Multistrada V4 to be announced along with Monster 821
  • Ducati will make other important announcements for its 2021 line-up

Ducati has announced that it will release details of its 2021 range in a five episode online series, one every week, starting November 4, 2020. The event will continue every Wednesday until December 2, 2020 and will be running on a special page on the Ducati official website and also across the Italian brand's social media channels. With all the usual autumn motorcycle shows cancelled this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Ducati has already made several announcements, like the new Ducati Multistrada V4 and the new Granturismo engine.

nrv5ftlo

The 2021 Ducati Streetfighter V4 S has been announced in a new matte black colour

We assume Ducati will begin the 2021 launches with the Multistrada V4 on November 4, and it could be more than just one variant of the next generation Multistrada. Ducati has teased the Multistrada V4 as both an on-road machine, with cast wheels with street rubber, and also an off-road variant with spoked wheels and knobby tyres. Another new model expected is the new Ducati Monster 821, which will forge a new design direction by ditching the trademark steel trellis frame that has been the signature element of the bike since its inception. The new Monster 821 will employ a more modern alloy frame in its 2021 guise.

744l0hdo

Ducati DesertX Concept Scrambler was showcased at EICMA 2019

0 Comments

Another model that could be showcased in production form is the Ducati Scrambler DesertX concept which was shown in concept form last year. Other "new" and updated models could include an updated Ducati Panigale V4 R, as well as a new Ducati SuperSport, as well as an updated Ducati Diavel, although there's no confirmation or indication of the last two models as yet. The reveal dates for Ducati will include Episode 1 on November 4, 2020, Episode 2 on November 11, 2020, Episode 4 on November 18, 2020, Episode 4 on November 25, 2020 and Episode 5 on December 2, 2020.

