Ducati V4 Granturismo Engine Details Announced

Ducati has announced details of the V4 Granturismo engine which will be used in the new Ducati Multistrada V4, as well as radar-assisted technology on the new bike. The new V4 engine will have a displacement of 1,158 cc, and will put out 167 bhp of maximum power at 10,500 rpm and 125 Nm of peak torque at 8,750 rpm. Transmission duties will be handled by a six-speed gearbox with standard Ducati Quick Shift Up and Down system. The V4 Granturismo has been inspired by the Desmosedici Stradale engine but Ducati says it's a different engine with a different personality, made for exciting performance as well as smooth operation, with focus on low speed manoevrability for off-road adventures.

The 1,158 cc V4 engine is lighter, shorter and more compact than the 1,260 cc v-twin engine of the current Multistrada

The new six-speed gearbox is said to have a short first gear, ideal for low speed manoeuvres, hill starts at full load and off-road use, while a sixth gear which is long enough to avoid excessively high speed when travelling on motorways. The gearbox is equipped with a rotary gear sensor to operate optimally together with the Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) up and down system. The wet clutch with hydraulic control prevents the bouncing of the rear wheel during rapid down shifts, and is also said to offer a light feel on the lever.

The V4 Granturismo is a four-cylinder engine inspired by the Desmosedici Stradale model, but Ducati says it has been designed and developed to provide ultimate ease of use and exceptional versatility. Ducati says the engine features a new timing system designed specifically to extend Desmo maintenance schedule of up to 60,000 km from the V4 Granturismo engine.

The V4 Granturismo engine is inspired by the Desmosedici Stradale, and weighs 66.7 kg, 1.2 kg less than the 1,260 cc L-twin

The engine weighs 66.7 kg, which is 1.2 kg less than the 1260 cc v-twin engine of the Multistrada 1260. The dimensions of the V4 engine is more compact than the L-twin used in the Multistrada 1260, and it's said to be smoother in operation as well.

Valve clearance checks on the V4 Granturismo need to be done at 60,000 km, double of the current L-twin engine's maintenance schedule

According to Ducati, the V4 Granturismo engine is designed for covering long distances, and so the long 60,000 km interval between valve clearance checks. The fourth generation Ducati Multistrada, which will feature the V4 Granturismo engine, will be unveiled on November 4, 2020. The bike has already gone into production, and will feature front and rear radar systems, the first for a production motorcycle, which will help the cruise control system and also warn the rider of approaching vehicles from behind at high speed. More details and features of the new Multistrada will be announced on November 4, 2020. The new Multistrada is expected to go on sale in the first half of 2021, with the bike making its debut in India later in 2021.

