Ducati Multistrada V4 To Get 1,158 cc V4 Engine

Latest documents filed with the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reveal that the upcoming new model in the Ducati Multistrada, the Multistrada V4, will be powered by a 1,158 cc version of the Ducati Stradale V4 engine. Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) documents filed with the US NHTSA reveals how VIN codes for Ducati bikes reveal the engine displacement. The latest engine code used in the documents is "V' which represents the 1,158 cc, liquid-cooled, four-cylinder engine with four valves per cylinder. The "A" is for the Scrambler Sixty's 399 cc, air-cooled v-twin, while the "N" code is apparently for the 1,103 cc V4 engine used in the Panigale V4 and Streetfighter V4.

New Ducati Multistrada V4 will sport a double-sided swingarm and a 19-inch front wheel

The upcoming Ducati Multistrada V4 has been spotted several times undergoing test runs, and Ducati also has confirmed that the new model is in the making, with the twin-cylinder 950 and 1260 Multistrada models being joined by a new V4 engine in 2021. According to motorcycle.com, the VIN document doesn't describe the engine's performance, but we expect it will be tuned for an adventure-touring model and will, in fact be the V4. The report states that the sixth character in the VIN document represents Ducati's product line. So, letters "A" through "K" are used for models in the existing line-up, but "L" is used for a new product line with the "1706 Project" name, which is expected to be the new Multustrada V4.

Ducati Multistrada V4 is expected to get an updated electronics suite and radar-powered cruise control system

Ducati uses a four-digit code for its new projects. The first two digits represent the year the project started, and the last two representing the specific projects for that year. Project 1708 was the codename for the Superleggera V4. Project 1706 is expected to be the codename for the Multistrada V4 and according to the report, development work would have started before the Superleggera V4 began. The upcoming Multistrada V4 is expected to be unveiled soon, and is expected to feature adaptive cruise control.

