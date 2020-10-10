Ducati Multistrada V4 To Have Valve Clearance Intervals Of 60,000 km

Ducati has released the third teaser, which the Italian motorcycle brand calls "Theorems" in a series of teaser for the upcoming Ducati Multistrada V4. And in the third teaser, Ducati seems to indicate that the new Multistrada V4 will have valve maintenance intervals of 60,000 km. The current Ducati Multistrada 1260 can go up to 15,000 km between oil changes, and 30,000 km between the Desmo service, which is a more comprehensive check up that not only includes the usual oil change, but also a valve inspection, among other things.

Ducati Multistrada V4 with radar cruise control goes into production

The third teaser, or Theorem #3, titled "The world is not enough" states that the "earth's circumference is 40,075 km across. Try 60,000 km." This seems to be obviously an indication to double the Desmo Service intervals from the current 30,000 km to 60,000 km. Ducati is expected to release one last teaser on October 13, before the new V4 engine for the Multistrada is unveiled on October 15 and the final bike to be revealed on November 4, 2020.

Ducati Multistrada V4 is expected to get an updated electronics suite and radar-powered cruise control system

Ducati has already announced that the new Ducati Multistrada V4 has gone into production at the brand's headquarters in Borgo Panigale. The Multistrada V4 will be the world's first motorcycle to use front and rear radar technology. The V4 engine of the Multistrada will have the option of being 'gentle' yet 'exciting when needed'. The V4 engine of the Multistrada may be based on the Desmosedici Stradale platform shared with the Panigale V4 and Streetfighter V4, but on the Multistrada V4, the engine is expected to be tuned more for torque than outright performance. Complete details about the bike's electronics and cutting edge features will be announced on November 4, 2020.

