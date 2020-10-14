Ducati Multistrada V4 May Be Called V4 Granturismo

Ducati has released the last of the four teasers of the upcoming Ducati Multistrada V4, and this time around, in what Ducati calls the fourth 'Theorem' the new bike has been referred to as the V4 Granturismo. While the current Ducati Multistrada 1260 will continue to exist, from the latest teaser, or fourth 'Theorem', it appears that Ducati may not use the Multistrada name at all for the new adventure touring bike, and may instead use the V4 Granturismo name as teased. The V4 engine, with its specifications are expected to be released on October 15, and final bike will be unveiled on November 4, 2020.

Ducati Multistrada V4 with radar cruise control has already gone into production at Borgo Panigale

The fourth teaser, called Theorem #4, indicates that the V4 engine will feature the same Twin Pulse firing order as the other V4 engine. But the new engine will be adapted for touring rather than outright performance, and so the name, 'V4 Granturismo'. Ducati has also hinted at the nature of the engine in earlier teasers, saying that the V4 engine will have power which will be 'gentle' but 'exciting when needed.' So, the V4 Granturismo's engine will possibly pack more torque lower in the revs than its sportier siblings, the Panigale V4 and the Streetfighter V4.

The front radar controls the adaptive cruise control of the V4 Granturismo

Ducati has already announced that the new Ducati Multistrada V4 has gone into production at the brand's headquarters in Borgo Panigale. The Multistrada V4 will be the world's first motorcycle to use front and rear radar technology. The V4 engine of the Multistrada may be based on the Desmosedici Stradale platform shared with the Panigale V4 and Streetfighter V4, but on the Multistrada V4, the engine is expected to be tuned more for torque than outright performance. Complete details about the bike's electronics and cutting edge features will be announced on November 4, 2020.

