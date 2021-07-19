Ducati Multistrada V4 India Launch Date Revealed

The launch date of the Ducati Multistrada V4 is finally out. Ducati India will launch its flagship adventure motorcycle on July 22, 2021. The company has been teasing the launch of the Multistrada V4 for quite a while now. The bike gets the V4 Granturismo engine and will join the Multistrada 950 in Ducati's touring bike line-up. The Multistrada V4 is the third Ducati to get a V4 engine after the Ducati Panigale V4 and the Ducati Streetfighter V4. The biggest change in the V4 Granturismo engine is that it uses valve springs instead of Ducati's traditional desmodromic valve system.

(The 2021 Ducati Multistrada V4 S comes in an Aviator Grey colour option)

The 2021 Ducati Multistrada V4 is likely to be offered in three variants, the base V4, V4 S and V4 S Sport. The base Multistrada V4 comes in Ducati Red with black wheels, while the V4 S gets an additional Aviator Grey colour option, along with additional features like an up/down quickshifter. The Multistrada V4 S Sport comes only in Sport livery and gets an Akrapovic carbon fibre and titanium silencer and carbon fibre front fender. All models get a new monocoque chassis, new double-sided swingarm and a 19-inch front, 17-inch rear wheel combination with a sophisticated electronics package.

(The 2021 Ducati Multistrada V4 gets the latest electronics system with an IMU which powers cornering ABS, traction control and wheelie control)

The Multistrada V4 is gets the new V4 Granturismo engine, displacing 1,158 cc and is liquid-cooled V4 engine with four valves per cylinder, using valve springs instead of Ducati's traditional desmodromic valve system. The engine is claimed to make 168 bhp at 10,500 rpm and 125 Nm of peak torque at 8,750 rpm. The base model V4 gets a fully-adjustable 50 mm upside down fork and adjustable monoshock with a cantilever layout from Marzocchi. The V4 S and V4 S Sport get semi-active Ducati Skyhook Suspension system which has been upgraded with auto-levelling function.

Just in: Ducati Multistrada V4 to be launched in India on 22nd July!



3 Days to go.#RuleAllRoads #MultistradaV4 pic.twitter.com/jArHuceFCp — Ducati India (@Ducati_India) July 19, 2021

Ducati India has already begun taking pre-bookings for the Multistrada V4 for a payment of Rs. 1 lakh. Customers can visit any Ducati showroom and book the motorcycle. In India, it goes up against the Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin and the newly launched 2021 BMW R 1250 GS.