Ducati Global Sales Down 24 Per Cent In First Half Of 2020

Ducati's sales numbers for the first half of 2020 aren't any different than the rest of the industry for the same period, owing to challenges due to COVID-19.

Ducati's sales for the first half of 2020 are similar to other brands worldwide

  • Ducati Hypermotard and Multistrada sales down 38 per cent
  • Ducati Scrambler sales down 32 per cent in first half of 2020
  • Worldwide Ducati motorcycle production down 30 per cent

Ducati Motor Holding has reported a 24.2 per cent sales drop in the first six months of 2020, and for the second quarter of the year (April-June, 2020), Ducati sales were down 24.6 per cent. And the numbers point to a similar trend as displayed by other players in the industry. KTM's parent company Pierer Mobility has reported a sales decline of 33 per cent, Piaggio sales is down by 24.5 per cent, Harley-Davidson is down 27 per cent, and Indian Motorcycle is down by 24.5 per cent. So, Ducati's sales report isn't entirely unexpected, and is actually in line with other major brands, if not worse.

6jjss6lk

The Ducati Panigale and SuperSport remained the least affected in sales in the first half of 2020

In all, Ducati delivered 24,032 motorcycles to customers worldwide, in the first half of 2020, compared to 31,722 motorcycles delivered in the same period a year ago. Hypermotard and Multistrada models seem to be the worst affected, taking a 38 per cent hit from 10,501 models despatched in the first half of 2019 to 6,496 models delivered to customers in 2020.

5ube67p4

The Ducati Hypermotard and Multistrada sales were worst hit in the first half of 2020

The Ducati Scrambler family's sales were also hit, with sales skidding 32 per cent, from 6,966 Scramblers delivered in the first half of 2019, to 4,730 Scramblers delivered to customers in the first half of 2020. The SuperSport and Panigale models took a 15 per cent hit, from 6,213 bikes delivered to customers during the first half of 2019 to 5,397 bikes in the same period in 2020. The Naked and Sport Cruiser models, comprising the Diavel, Monster and Streetfighter fell just 8.5 per cent, from 8,042 bikes sold in the first half of 2019, to 7,409 bikes sold in the same period in 2020.

hh6j6mq

Ducati worldwide motorcycle production down 30.5 per cent due to COVID-19 challenges

0 Comments

Worldwide production of Ducati motorcycles was down 30.5 per cent in the first half of 2020, according to figures released by Ducati's parent company, the Audi Group. A total of 24,157 Ducati motorcycles were manufactured from January to June, 2020, compared to 34,759 motorcycles built in the same period a year ago. The decline in production has been attributed to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. In all, 19,620 motorcycles were built at the company headquarters in Bologna, Italy, compared to 30,159 motorcycles built at Borgo Panigale during the same period last year. In the same period, Ducati produced 4,011 motorcycles at the Amphur Pluakdaeng site in Thailand, compared to 4,261 motorcycles built during the same period. In Manaus, Brazil, Ducati built 529 motorcycles on a contract manufacturing basis, compared to 339 motorcycles built in Brazil in the same period a year ago.

