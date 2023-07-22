Ducati Reports Highest Ever H1 Sales In 2023; Over 34,000 Units Delivered

Italian motorcycle manufacturer Ducati has announced that it delivered 34,976 motorcycles in the first half of 2023. This represents a 5 percent growth compared to the same period last year. It also marked the brand’s best-ever deliveries reported in the first half of a calendar year.



Ducati's biggest market globally was its home country of Italy with 6,639 motorcycles delivered - 10 percent growth compared to last year. The United States followed closely as the second-largest market, with 4,505 bikes delivered, reflecting an 11 percent increase over 2022. Meanwhile, Germany secured the third position with a 13 percent growth with 4,217 motorcycles delivered.



The Monster was Ducati's second most popular model in its range behind the Multistrada V4

Among Ducati's extensive range, the Multistrada V4, was the brand’s top seller with 6,382 models delivered worldwide between January and June 2023. The Monster was the second most popular model line with 4,299 units delivered globally. The Scrambler 800 family meanwhile was in third with 3,581 bikes delivered.



Speaking on the brand's performance Francesco Milicia, Ducati VP Global Sales and Aftersales said, “This first half-year was Ducati's best ever in terms of deliveries. We reached a record 34,976 bikes delivered, proving that our passionate clients continue to appreciate our product range, which is now wider than ever. The supply bottlenecks experienced last year are now over but the global competition in the market is more intense in the post-Covid-era also because of better product availability.”