  • Home
  • News
  • Ducati Reports Highest Ever H1 Sales In 2023; Over 34,000 Units Delivered

Ducati Reports Highest Ever H1 Sales In 2023; Over 34,000 Units Delivered

The Italian motorcycle manufacturer delivered 34,967 motorcycles in the January to June period, up 5 per cent year-on-year.
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
22-Jul-23 03:12 PM IST
Ducati Multistrada V4 S
Highlights
  • Sales were up 5 per cent year-on-year
  • Italy remained Ducati's largest market with over 6,000 units delivered
  • The Multistrada V4 was the brand's most popular model

Italian motorcycle manufacturer Ducati has announced that it delivered 34,976 motorcycles in the first half of 2023. This represents a 5 percent growth compared to the same period last year. It also marked the brand’s best-ever deliveries reported in the first half of a calendar year.


 Also read: New Ducati Panigale V4 R Launched! Most Powerful Ducati In India
 

Ducati's biggest market globally was its home country of Italy with 6,639 motorcycles delivered - 10 percent growth compared to last year. The United States followed closely as the second-largest market, with 4,505 bikes delivered, reflecting an 11 percent increase over 2022. Meanwhile, Germany secured the third position with a 13 percent growth with 4,217 motorcycles delivered.
 

The Monster was Ducati's second most popular model in its range behind the Multistrada V4

 

Among Ducati's extensive range, the Multistrada V4, was the brand’s top seller with 6,382 models delivered worldwide between January and June 2023. The Monster was the second most popular model line with 4,299 units delivered globally. The Scrambler 800 family meanwhile was in third with 3,581 bikes delivered.


 Also read: 2023 Ducati Monster SP Launched At Rs 15.95 Lakh
 

Speaking on the brand's performance Francesco Milicia, Ducati VP Global Sales and Aftersales said, “This first half-year was Ducati's best ever in terms of deliveries. We reached a record 34,976 bikes delivered, proving that our passionate clients continue to appreciate our product range, which is now wider than ever. The supply bottlenecks experienced last year are now over but the global competition in the market is more intense in the post-Covid-era also because of better product availability.”

Related Articles
New Ducati Panigale V4 R Launched! Most Powerful Ducati In India
New Ducati Panigale V4 R Launched! Most Powerful Ducati In India
28 days ago
MotoGP French Grand Prix: Jorge Martin Wins His First Sprint Race As Bagnaia And Marquez Scrap Behind
MotoGP French Grand Prix: Jorge Martin Wins His First Sprint Race As Bagnaia And Marquez Scrap Behind
2 months ago
Ducati Registers Record Global Sales In Q1, 2023; 14,725 Motorcycles Delivered
Ducati Registers Record Global Sales In Q1, 2023; 14,725 Motorcycles Delivered
3 months ago
Spot the Differences – Ducati Monster And The Monster SP
Spot the Differences – Ducati Monster And The Monster SP
3 months ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
0
7.9
10
Used 2018 Honda Jazz V CVT Petrol BS IV for sale

2018 Honda Jazz

wishlist
  • 15,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Automatic
7.50 L
₹ 16,797/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
0
7.8
10
Used 2018 Honda WR-V VX MT Petrol BS IV for sale

2018 Honda WR-V

wishlist
  • 26,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
7.50 L
₹ 16,797/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
0
7.8
10
Used 2018 Ford Endeavour 3.2L AWD AT Titanium for sale

2018 Ford Endeavour

wishlist
  • 45,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Automatic
29.00 L
₹ 64,950/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi

Quick Links

Mahindra Cars
Tata Cars
Honda Cars
Maruti Suzuki Cars
Hyundai Cars
Toyota Cars

Trending Now

Certified Cars Banner