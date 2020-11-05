2021 Ducati Multistrada V4 Unveiled

Ducati has officially revealed the 2021 Ducati Multistrada V4, the latest addition to the Multistrada family, which joins the Ducati Multistrada 1260 and the Ducati Multistrada 950 in the Italian brand's adventure touring line-up. The 2021 Ducati Multistrada V4 will be offered in three variants, the base V4, V4 S and V4 S Sport. Visually, the Ducati Multistrada V4 looks somewhat similar to the v-twin models with a familiar face, complete with the small beak below the LED headlight. The bodywork has layered air vent silts to aid in improved aerodynamics and better thermal comfort.

The base Ducati Multistrada V4 comes in Ducati Red with black wheels

The base Multistrada V4 comes in Ducati Red with black wheels, while the V4 S gets an additional Aviator Grey colour option, along with additional features like an up/down quickshifter. The Multistrada V4 S Sport comes only in Sport livery and gets an Akrapovic carbon fibre and titanium silencer and carbon fibre front fender. All models get a new monocoque chassis, new double-sided swingarm and a 19-inch front, 17-inch rear wheel combination with a sophisticated electronics package.

The Ducati Multistrada V4 is powered by the V4 Granturismo engine, which makes 168 bhp, 125 Nm

The Multistrada V4 is powered by the new V4 Granturismo engine, a 1158 cc, liquid-cooled V4 engine with four valves per cylinder, using valve springs instead of Ducati's traditional desmodromic valve system. The engine is claimed to make 168 bhp at 10,500 rpm, and 125 Nm of peak torque at 8,750 rpm. The engine also comes with 60,000 km valve service intervals. The base model V4 gets a fully-adjustable 50 mm upside down fork and adjustable monoshock with a cantilever layout from Marzocchi. The V4 S and V4 S Sport get semi-active Ducati Skyhook Suspension system which has been upgraded with auto-leveling function.

The 2021 Ducati Multistrada V4 gets the latest electronics system with an IMU which powers cornering ABS, traction control and wheelie control

The Multistrada V4 gets Ducati's latest electronics system, powered by an inertial measurement unit to manage the cornering anti-lock braking system (ABS), wheelie control and traction control systems, as well as cornering lights for the S models. The Multistrada V4 offers four ride modes: Sport, Touring, Urban and Enduro, each with different adjustments for engine output, traction control and ABS to suit different styles of riding. The Ducati Multistrada V4 also gets Vehicle Hold Control System, which applies the rear brake to hold the bike steady for easier restarts, especially on a gradient or a hill. There's also an optional tyre pressure monitoring system on offer.

The Adaptive Cruise Control is an optional feature with front and rear radars on the Multistrada V4

The Multistrada V4 gets a 5-inch TFT instrument console for the base model, and a bigger 6.5-inch for the S and S Sport models. The dedicated connectivity app for smartphones not just integrates various phone apps into the bike's systems, but also features turn-by-turn navigation which appears directly on the bike's dash.

The 2021 Ducati Multistrada V4 is the first production motorcycle to get adaptive cruise control

The Multistrada V4 also gets the distinction of being the first production motorcycle to get adaptive cruise control and blind spot reduction using Bosch radar units mounted on the front and rear of the bike. The adaptive cruise control adjusts the brake and throttle to maintain a user-selected minimum following distance behind other vehicles. The blind spot detection system activates lights on the mirrors to warn the rider of vehicles approaching at high speeds from behind. The system is an optional feature on the Multistrada V4 S line-up.

The 2021 Ducati Multistrada V4 S comes in an Aviator Grey colour option

The base Multistrada V4 is equipped with four-piston radially-mounted monobloc brake calipers from Brembo and dual 320 mm front discs. The S and S Sport models get higher-end Brembo Stylema calipers with dual 330 mm discs up front. Rear braking for all three models are handled by a Brembo two-piston floating caliper and a 265 mm rear disc set-up. The Multistrada also gets standard Bosch 10.3 ME cornering ABS with three adjustable levels of intervention.

The 2021 Ducati Multistrada V4 S is available with wire-spoke wheels for better off-road ability

Other standard features across the Ducati Multistrada V4 range include a height adjustable screen, full LED headlights with daytime running lights, adjustable seats, and a 22-litre fuel tank. The base Ducati Multistrada V4 tips the scales with 240 kg with 90 per cent fully-filled fuel tank, while the Ducati Multistrada V4 S gets a kerb weight of 243 kg, while the V4 S Sport has a 242 kg kerb weight. Ground clearance has been increased from the Ducati Multistrada 1260 by 46 mm, with a total of 220 mm featured on the Multistrada V4. For riders looking for more serious off-road adventures, the Multistrada V4 S is available with wire-spoked wheels, and there are a variety of additional feature packages also on offer for the Multistrada V4.

