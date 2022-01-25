You Can Opt To Become An Organ Donor When Applying For Driving Licence

  • Home
The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has introduced an option in driving licence application forms to pledge to donate organs in case of death by a road accident.
authorBy Carandbike Team
25-Jan-22 02:06 PM IST
Highlights
  • Applicants can opt to become organ donors while applying for a licence
  • MoRTH made an amendment to the CMV Rules 1989, in 2018
  • MoRTH is promoting this now as part of the 'Amrit Mahotsav' initiative

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) Government of India has announced that applicants can opt to become organ donors while applying for a driving licence. The ministry has introduced an option in driving licence application forms to pledge to donate organs in case of death by a road accident. Now, this is not a recent change, in fact, the government had first introduced this option with an amendment made to the Central Motor Vehicle (CMV) Rules 1989 in 2018. However, MoRTH India is promoting this now as part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' initiative, to celebrate and commemorate India's 75 years of Independence, this year.

So, if one is willing to opt for this while applying for a new driving licence, learners' licence, or any licence related services, he or she simply has to choose 'Yes' on the 'Donate Organ' option in the application. And also select which organ they wish to donate. This information will come on the driving licence which will help medical personnel to identify them and take necessary action in the event of a road accident.

While applying for a new driving licence, learners' licence, or any licence related services, he or she simply has to choose 'Yes' on the 'Donate Organ' option in the application

Now, countries such as the USA, UK, Australia, Spain, Japan, and New Zealand have used this method very effectively. In some of these countries, the driver donor registry becomes the first point of reference when a person is pronounced dead in a hospital before the relatives are approached for consent. Organ donation is certainly an important cause and an initiative live this will certainly help in saving a lot of lives in the long run.
