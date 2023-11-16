ZF Unveils New Electro-Mechanical 'Dry' Brake System
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
16-Nov-23 04:44 PM IST
Highlights
- ZF's electro-mechanical brake system, operating without hydraulics
- Electric vehicles could gain up to 17 per cent more range with new tech
- Dispensing with hydraulics reduces assembly costs and maintenance needs
At the Next Generation Mobility Day in Shanghai, automotive technology firm ZF unveiled a new electro-mechanical brake system. This braking solution, developed at ZF's facilities in China, USA, and Germany, operates without the need for a hydraulic system or brake fluid.
New brake-by-wire system replaces traditional hydraulic-based brake systems with an all-electric set-up.
This so-called 'dry' brake system utilises electric motors to generate brake force at each wheel, eliminating the reliance on hydraulic pressure. In comparison to conventional braking systems, ZF says that the new brake-by-wire system offers some notable advantages. It enables shorter braking distances, improved recovery of braking energy, and reduced maintenance costs. Notably, during automatic emergency braking at a speed of 100 kmph, the braking distance can be up to 9 metres shorter than with conventional systems, according to ZF.
Furthermore, electric vehicles stand to benefit significantly from this innovation, with the potential for up to 17 per cent more range via enhanced recuperation of braking energy, claims ZF.
System uses electric motors at each wheel to apply braking force.
Dispensing with a hydraulic system translates to lower assembly and logistics costs during vehicle production while also reducing the need for brake fluid changes throughout the vehicle's service life. Despite the absence of a mechanical connection between the brake pedal and the brake actuators, the braking feel simulates that of a hydraulic brake.
