2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Facelift Review

The Mercedes-Benz E-class has been around In India for almost 3 decades. The German luxury car maker has sold more than 46,000 units of the car in India during this time and currently the E-class is the largest selling luxury car in India. A facelift of the car has just arrived in India, a little ahead of schedule and it continues to be in the long wheelbase form. For the first time Mercedes-Benz has also introduced the E-Class in the AMG line version that is being offered with the range topping E 350 d.

Design

Single LED DRL have replaced the dual DRLs earlier on the car.

On the AMG line a diamond studded grille along with a single horizontal chrome slat running through it really stands out. On the other variants you get 2 of these slats but much lesser use of chrome otherwise. The bumpers are also new while the AMG line gets sportier looking bumpers. The big highlight are the new LED headlamps which get single DRLs instead of the dual DRL's seen earlier. The two spots within the headlamp cluster give this sedan a distinct identity.

The rear now gets split LED tail lamps.

The E 350 d gets bigger 18-inch AMG alloys while all other variants get 17-inch wheels. At 5075 mm it is the longest car the segment while the wheelbase of 3079 mm is also the biggest when compared to the rivals. An interesting change is the rear quarter glass that reminds you of the ultra-luxurious Mercedes-Maybach. The AMG line also gets sporty side skirts and an illuminated door seal panel. Towards the rear the car gets new LED tail lamps which have now been split into two. In all there are 6 colour options to choose from, of which Selenite Grey and Designo Hyacinth Red will only be available for a limited time.

Tech and Interior

Two 12.3 inch screens dominate the redesigned dashboard.

The cabin of the facelift also gets its fair share of changes. The plush Artico leather dashboard and open pore wood trims at the front and rear really stand out. There are two 12.3-inch screens, one for the instrument cluster and other that incorporated the touchscreen infotainment system. The 2021 E-class also gets the Mercedes-Benz User Experience or MBUX that gives the car a host of connectivity options. And the 'MERCEDES ME' connect comes WITH Alexa, Google home compatibility. The new capacitive touch control buttons on the steering wheel are quite likeable and so is the new beige-Tropez blue interior upholstery reserved only for the top variant. It really does look quite unique and upmarket at the same time.

Second row seats can recline by up to 37 degrees.

The second row is all about space and comfort. This is a LWB model after all. But in case you need more space you can use the chauffeur package and push forward the front passenger seat. The rear seats too can recline by a good 37 degrees. The armrest gets a removable tablet through which you can control many functions and there is a wireless charger here as well and the good thing is that they are standard on the car. On the second row only, there are as many as 5 C-type charging points. Some standard luxury features on the sedan include a 590W Burmester surround sound system, Panoramic sunroof, and 3-zone climate control.

Dynamics

1 Petrol and 2 Diesel engine options remain the same.

The engine options remain the same as before, one Petrol and two Diesel. The 3.0 litre 6-cylinder mill I got to drive churns out 282 bhp and a massive 600 Nm that is available quite early from 1,200 rpm. It is also the quickest off the blocks and reaches the speed of 100 kmph from zero in just 6.1 seconds. At 250 kmph its top speed is also the highest across all the variants. This might be a diesel but the NVH levels are right up there. The comfortable and silent ride is what awaits you if you do decide to buy the new E-class. The 4-cylinder E-200 Petrol gives 194 bhp and 320 Nm while the 220 d delivers 191 bhp and 400 Nm.

Air body control guarantees a plush ride on uneven roads. The E 350 d exclusively gets the Air body control which adjusts the suspension for all 4 wheels individually. The system is quick to understand the road conditions and accordingly adjust the settings of all the wheels. You can also raise the ground clearance by 25 mm for uneven roads and at high speeds it automatically lowers to give you better aerodynamics and higher stability.

Safety

Most of safety tech makes it to the list of standard features.

In terms of safety the E-class gets Active Brake Assist, Active Bonnet for pedestrian protection and 7 airbags including a knee airbag. Emergency call with Mercedes me connect, 360-degree camera and Pre-safe also make it to the list of safety features.

Price And Verdict

Some variants of the car have become cheaper by around ₹ 50,000.

Prices start at ₹ 63.6 lakh for the Petrol and go up to ₹ 80.9 lakh for this E 350 d AMG Line (all prices ex-showroom). That is just a marginal increase on some variants while a few have become cheaper than before. Traditional rivals for the E-class include the BMW 5 Series. Audi A6 and the Volvo S90 and all these start at a price that is lower than the E-class but this one is not India's highest selling luxury car for nothing and looks set to continue that dominance.

