Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Teased

Mercedes-Benz has teased the all-new 300 SL. The fully camouflaged car is undergoing winter testing and road trials will begin very soon. These are the very first pictures of the car that the company has put out. Some 69 years later, the now eighth generation of the SL is about to enter the home straight of its development. While the public road trials with the Mercedes-Benz SL 300 racing sports car still took place on the A81, winter testing is underway in snowy Sweden.

Also Read: Daimler To Recall 2.6 Million Mercedes-Benz Cars In China

Some 69 years later, the now eighth generation of the SL is about to enter the home straight of its development.

A large proportion of the development work on the Roadster, configured as a 2+2-seater, took place in digital form, a certain amount of analogue development driving is still essential. The final tuning of the fully variable all-wheel drive system 4MATIC+, for instance, which is now offered for the first time in the SL as well, is being undertaken in wintry regions.

Also Read: Mercedes-Benz To Make Unterturkheim A Technology Competence Centre​

These are the very first pictures of the car that the company has put out.

The redesigned fabric roof, too, has to prove itself in the harsh conditions that prevail near the Arctic Circle. The handling dynamics of this Roadster, which is set to make its debut later this year, will shortly be undergoing final refinement - on the north loop of the Nürburgring, amongst other places. Mercedes-Benz has not yet divulged any information about the powertrain but says that the different variants will in future all be available exclusively under the Mercedes-AMG name, so we expect great performance and driving dynamics.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.