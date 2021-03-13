carandbike logo
search

Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Teased

While the public road trials with the Mercedes-Benz SL 300 racing sports car still took place on the A81, winter testing is underway in snowy Sweden.

Ameya Naik By  Ameya Naik | Published:
eye
0  Views
The fully camouflaged car is undergoing winter testing and road trials will begin very soon. expand View Photos
The fully camouflaged car is undergoing winter testing and road trials will begin very soon.

Mercedes-Benz has teased the all-new 300 SL. The fully camouflaged car is undergoing winter testing and road trials will begin very soon. These are the very first pictures of the car that the company has put out. Some 69 years later, the now eighth generation of the SL is about to enter the home straight of its development. While the public road trials with the Mercedes-Benz SL 300 racing sports car still took place on the A81, winter testing is underway in snowy Sweden.

Also Read: Daimler To Recall 2.6 Million Mercedes-Benz Cars In China

madn5f28

Some 69 years later, the now eighth generation of the SL is about to enter the home straight of its development.

A large proportion of the development work on the Roadster, configured as a 2+2-seater, took place in digital form, a certain amount of analogue development driving is still essential. The final tuning of the fully variable all-wheel drive system 4MATIC+, for instance, which is now offered for the first time in the SL as well, is being undertaken in wintry regions.

Also Read: Mercedes-Benz To Make Unterturkheim A Technology Competence Centre​

Newsbeep
lfpcr75g

These are the very first pictures of the car that the company has put out.

0 Comments

The redesigned fabric roof, too, has to prove itself in the harsh conditions that prevail near the Arctic Circle. The handling dynamics of this Roadster, which is set to make its debut later this year, will shortly be undergoing final refinement - on the north loop of the Nürburgring, amongst other places. Mercedes-Benz has not yet divulged any information about the powertrain but says that the different variants will in future all be available exclusively under the Mercedes-AMG name, so we expect great performance and driving dynamics.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Research on Mercedes-Benz Cars

  • C Class 300 D Amg Line
    C Class 300 D Amg Line
  • Mercedes Benz Gla Back
    Mercedes Benz Gla Back
  • Mercedes Benz Gla Front Profile
    Mercedes Benz Gla Front Profile
  • Mercedes Benz Gla Front Side
    Mercedes Benz Gla Front Side
  • Mercedes Benz Alloy Wheels
    Mercedes Benz Alloy Wheels
  • Mercedes Benz Blind Spot Assist
    Mercedes Benz Blind Spot Assist
  • Mercedes Benz Floor Mats
    Mercedes Benz Floor Mats
  • Mercedes Benz Eqc Side View
    Mercedes Benz Eqc Side View
  • Mercedes Benz Eqc Rear View
    Mercedes Benz Eqc Rear View
  • Mercedes Benz Eqc Front View
    Mercedes Benz Eqc Front View
  • Mercedes Benz Led Headlight
    Mercedes Benz Led Headlight
  • Mercedes Benz Opening Rear Window
    Mercedes Benz Opening Rear Window
  • Mercedes Benz Glc
    Mercedes Benz Glc
  • Mercedes Benz Glc Rear View
    Mercedes Benz Glc Rear View
  • Mercedes Benz Ride
    Mercedes Benz Ride
  • Mercedes Benz Auto Dimming Rear View Mirrors
    Mercedes Benz Auto Dimming Rear View Mirrors
  • Mercedes Benz Tail Light
    Mercedes Benz Tail Light
  • Mercedes Benz Headlight
    Mercedes Benz Headlight
  • Mercedes Benz S Class
    Mercedes Benz S Class
  • Mercedes Benz S Class Front Profile
    Mercedes Benz S Class Front Profile
  • Mercedes Benz S Class Running Shot
    Mercedes Benz S Class Running Shot
  • Mercedes Benz Gle Rear View
    Mercedes Benz Gle Rear View
  • Mercedes Benz Gle Front View
    Mercedes Benz Gle Front View
  • Mercedes Benz Gle Parking View
    Mercedes Benz Gle Parking View
  • 2018 Mercedes Benz C Class Cabriolet Facelift
    2018 Mercedes Benz C Class Cabriolet Facelift
  • C Class Cabriolet Lights
    C Class Cabriolet Lights
  • C Class Cabriolett Camera
    C Class Cabriolett Camera
x
2021 Hero XPulse 200T BS6 Launched; Priced At Rs. 1.13 Lakh
2021 Hero XPulse 200T BS6 Launched; Priced At Rs. 1.13 Lakh
carandbike Awards 2021: MPV Of The Year
carandbike Awards 2021: MPV Of The Year
F1: Ferrari Unveils SF21 With New Engine & Updated Aerodynamics To Recover Lost Ground 
F1: Ferrari Unveils SF21 With New Engine & Updated Aerodynamics To Recover Lost Ground 
Ducati Panigale V2 Review
Ducati Panigale V2 Review
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities