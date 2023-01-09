2023 Mahindra Thar RWD Review

The Mahindra Thar has achieved cult status among car buyers in India as a true-blue 4x4 off-road SUV. In fact, Mahindra has already sold over 80,000 units of the new-gen Thar, which is a 10x growth in sales compared to the previous-gen model. However, today the Thar is being seen by many as a lifestyle vehicle, and the needs of these new-age buyers are slightly different. Mahindra says that these are customers who want an authentic, cool, stand-out SUV but they intend to use it more for on-road applications and the occasional use on highways, rather than hardcore off-roading. And by extension, do not need a 4x4 system.

Also Read: Mahindra Thar RWD Launched In India

It is for such customers that the company has now introduced a rear-wheel-drive version of the Mahindra Thar. We recently got a chance to get behind the wheel of the new Thar RWD to know what the SUV really has to offer and should you consider buying one.

Also Read: New Mahindra Thar Review; SUV Tested Off-Road Too

The Mahindra Thar RWD is for customers who want an authentic, stand-out SUV for on-road applications rather than hardcore off-roading.

Engine and Performance

Apart from the fact that this Thar doesn’t get a 4x4 system, the big change here is that along with the 2.0-litre petrol engine, Mahindra now offers a smaller 1.5-litre CRDe diesel motor that replaces the 2.2-litre mHawk unit. And that is the one we got to drive. The engine is tuned to make about 117 bhp at around 3000 rpm, whereas the torque output stands at 300 Nm, which is achieved between 1750 rpm and 2500 rpm. Now, compared to the 4x4 version the torque output remains the same there is no change in that. In fact, Mahindra says that 55 per cent of torque is developed at just 1000 rpm, and that is a plus point for the SUV. The SUV has immense pulling power, especially in the lower revs and that certainly keeps you engaged, being in city traffic conditions or rough roads.

Mahindra now offers a smaller 1.5-litre CRDe diesel motor that replaces the 2.2-litre mHawk unit.

As for power output, it has come down by around 13 bhp, however, it is not very noticeable because, without the 4x4 system, the weight of the SUV has also come down, which compensates for the reduced power output. The transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard that sends power to the rear wheels. That being said, it is not very refined, the shifts aren’t smooth and it feels a bit clunky, especially when you are moving from first to second and second to third. This is something Mahindra should have worked upon.

The engine makes 13 bhp less power however the torque output remains unchanged at 300 Nm.

As for the petrol version, it continues to be powered by the same 2.0-litre turbocharged engine as the 4x4 TThar, churning out the same 150 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque. The motor comes mated to a 6-speed automatic torque converter as standard. So yes, there is no manual transmission option for the petrol model and no automatic for the diesel.

Ride and Handling

While there is a bit of body roll and the ride is a bit bumpy, overall the SUV performs nicely. It's powerful, peppy, and fun to drive.

Now, in terms of ride and handling, the Thar RWD performs as you would expect a rear-wheel-drive ladder-on-frame SUV to perform. The SUV takes on all the undulations on the road with ease, and even though there is no 4x4 system, driving over patches of rough or bad roads is not really a problem. The ride is a bit bumpy though, and there is a bit of body roll that you won’t be able to ignore, however, overall the SUV performs nicely. It's powerful, peppy, and fun to drive.

Design and Styling

Like the 4x4 version here too Mahindra is offering the same 18-inch, 5-spoke alloy wheel shod in all-terrain tyres

Visually, the new Thar RWD looks identical to the 4x4 version, and you continue to get the same retro design with flat surfaces, a long clamshell bonnet, and round headlamps. Of course, the SUV still offers some modern bits like LED daytime running lights, and LED taillights, and like the 4x4 version here too Mahindra is offering the same 18-inch, 5-spoke alloy wheel shod in all-terrain tyres. There are also no changes in dimensions whatsoever, however, what’s missing though is the 4x4 badging on the right-rear fender. Also, the Thar RWD will only come with the fixed hard-top roof, but you do get some new colour options.

Interior and Tech

Mahindra now offers an idle start-stop system, which will definitely aid in offering more fuel efficiency.

Like the exterior, the cabin of the Mahindra Thar RWD too is identical to the 4x4 version. You get the same all-black interior with a 4-seater layout featuring bucket-style seats. The dashboard too gets the same 7-inch infotainment system, which comes with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Adventure Statistics, Tyre Direction Monitoring System, and TPMS among others.

The cabin of the Mahindra Thar RWD is identical to the 4x4 version featuring the same 7-inch infotainment system.

You also get the same instrument cluster with an MID unit. What has changed though is that now you have a cubby hole beside the gear lever where the 4x4 shifter used to be, while the buttons beside the steering too have been repositioned. Also, Mahindra now offers an idle start-stop system, which will definitely aid in offering more fuel efficiency.

Safety

In terms of safety, the Thar still holds a 4-Star crash rating from GNCAP, along with features like dual airbags, ABS, ESP, built-in roll-cage, and 3-point seat belts for all passengers, along with hill-hold and hill descent controls.

Prices & Verdict

Mahindra offers the Thar RWD in three variants, which includes two diesel and one petrol option, priced between Rs. 9.99 lakh, going up to Rs. 13.49 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The prices are introductory and will be applicable on the first 10,000 bookings. The company will commence deliveries for the Mahindra Thar RWD from January 14, 2023 onwards.

Mahindra Thar RWD Petrol Diesel AX (O) MT NA Rs. 9.99 Lakh LX MT NA Rs. 10.99 Lakh LA AT Rs. 13.49 Lakh NA

The Mahindra Thar RWD certainly makes this SUV a lot more accessible to a wider range of buyers.

The introduction of the rear-wheel drive Mahindra Thar certainly makes this SUV a lot more accessible to a wider range of buyers. While on one hand, it has become lighter and more efficient, on the other hand, it is still peppy and fun to drive. Furthermore, the smaller diesel engine and the Thar’s sub-4 metre length have also allowed Mahindra to take advantage of the excise benefits. And with a package like this, Mahindra is likely to find a lot of takers for the Thar RWD.

Photos: Pawan Dagia