Mahindra Thar Roxx Highlights: Specifications, Features, Variants To Be Revealed
By car&bike Team
2 mins read
Published on August 15, 2024
Highlights
Mahindra is all set to reveal detailed specifications of the Thar Roxx which was launched last night. The five-door Thar was one of Mahindra’s most anticipated products, having been spied plenty of times over the years. With a starting price of Rs 12.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the MX1 petrol manual RWD model, the Thar Roxx starts at Rs 1.35 lakh higher than its three-door counterpart.
On the cosmetic front, the Thar Roxx gets a range of new design elements to better differentiate it from the three-door model such as the headlamps which retain the round shape, yet are outlined by new C-shaped DRLs. The Thar Roxx also gets a new grille, angled C-pillar, with a triangular rear quarter glass. The tail lights on the SUV also remain the same in shape as seen on the three-door version but with slightly different lighting elements.
On the inside, the Thar Roxx gets a 10.24-inch touchscreen infotainment display, along with a digital instrument cluster. Other features include automatic climate control, rear air-con vents as well as a Harman Kardon audio system and a panoramic sunroof. In terms of safety equipment, the Thar Roxx gets six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC) along with three-point seatbelts for all passengers as standard.
Coming to the engine options, Mahindra has confirmed that the Thar Roxx will be offered with a diesel engine which churns out 150 bhp, and a petrol engine, producing 160 bhp. Peak torque output is rated at 330 Nm for both engines. This makes the petrol Thar Roxx 10 bhp and 30 Nm more powerful than its three-door sibling while the diesel develops 20 bhp and 30 Nm more. A manual gearbox too has been confirmed though we also expect an automatic to be offered as well.
Mahindra is all set to reveal detailed specifications of the Thar five-door, also known as the Thar Roxx today.
The Thar Roxx was launched yesterday at a starting price tag of Rs 12.99 lakh. Its base diesel variant is priced at Rs 13.99 lakh.
The Mahindra Thar Roxx will be offered with both petrol and diesel powertrain options
The SUV gets round LED headlamps up front outlined by C-shaped DRLs.
The media briefing event has begun for the Thar Roxx has begun.
Mahindra says it has applied for over 60 patents with the new Thar's platform called the Glyde. The frame is now 18 per cent lighter. Here are all the details about the platform.
The Thar Roxx has a water wading capacity of 650 mm.
Here are the engine details for the Thar 5-door.
Here are some of the safety features that will be offered in the Mahindra Thar 5-door.
The Thar Roxx comes with a 644 litre boot.
Here are some of the features on the Thar Roxx. The SUV will get Level-2 ADAS as has been previously reported.
Here are the details about the SUV's Level-2 ADAS system.
Here are the starting prices of the MX3 trim of the SUV, along with the features offered.
The AX3L variant of the Thar Roxx gets a digital instruments cluster, Adrenox and many more features.
And finally, here are the starting prices for the MX5, AX5L, and the AX7L variants.
Mahindra is yet to reveal full pricing for the Thar Roxx which should happen before its bookings open on October 3.
