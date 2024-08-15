Login
Mahindra Thar Roxx Highlights: Specifications, Features, Variants To Be Revealed

The five-door Thar which was launched last night has a starting price of Rs 12.99 lakh
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 15, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

    Mahindra is all set to reveal detailed specifications of the Thar Roxx which was launched last night. The five-door Thar was one of Mahindra’s most anticipated products, having been spied plenty of times over the years. With a starting price of Rs 12.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the MX1 petrol manual RWD model, the Thar Roxx starts at Rs 1.35 lakh higher than its three-door counterpart. 

     

    Also Read: Mahindra Thar Roxx Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 12.99 Lakh
     

    Mahindra Thar Roxx Launched In India 1

    On the cosmetic front, the Thar Roxx gets a range of new design elements to better differentiate it from the three-door model such as the headlamps which retain the round shape, yet are outlined by new C-shaped DRLs. The Thar Roxx also gets a new grille, angled C-pillar, with a triangular rear quarter glass. The tail lights on the SUV also remain the same in shape as seen on the three-door version but with slightly different lighting elements.

     

    Also Read: Mahindra Thar Roxx To Get Ventilated Seats, ADAS, Harman Kardon Audio, Confirms New Promo

    Mahindra Thar Roxx 4

    On the inside, the Thar Roxx gets a 10.24-inch touchscreen infotainment display, along with a digital instrument cluster. Other features include automatic climate control, rear air-con vents as well as a Harman Kardon audio system and a panoramic sunroof. In terms of safety equipment, the Thar Roxx gets six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC) along with three-point seatbelts for all passengers as standard.

     

    Also Read: Mahindra Thar Roxx Launch Today: Here’s What To Expect From The 5-Door Thar
     

    Mahindra Thar Roxx 3 f

    Coming to the engine options, Mahindra has confirmed that the Thar Roxx will be offered with a diesel engine which churns out 150 bhp, and a petrol engine, producing 160 bhp. Peak torque output is rated at 330 Nm for both engines. This makes the petrol Thar Roxx 10 bhp and 30 Nm more powerful than its three-door sibling while the diesel develops 20 bhp and 30 Nm more. A manual gearbox too has been confirmed though we also expect an automatic to be offered as well. 


     

    8:15 AM
    Aug 15, 2024

    Mahindra is all set to reveal detailed specifications of the Thar five-door, also known as the Thar Roxx today.

    Mahindra Thar Roxx Lead
    8:45 AM
    Aug 15, 2024

    The Thar Roxx was launched yesterday at a starting price tag of Rs 12.99 lakh. Its base diesel variant is priced at Rs 13.99 lakh.

    Thar Roxx Launch
    9:15 AM
    Aug 15, 2024

    The Mahindra Thar Roxx will be offered with both petrol and diesel powertrain options

    Mahindra Thar Roxx 3 f
    9:30 AM
    Aug 15, 2024

    The SUV gets round LED headlamps up front outlined by C-shaped DRLs.

    Mahindra Thar Roxx 2
    9:45 AM
    Aug 15, 2024

    The media briefing event has begun for the Thar Roxx has begun. 

    Whats App Image 2024 08 15 at 09 47 54 63e0f1c4
    10:08 AM
    Aug 15, 2024

    Mahindra says it has applied for over 60 patents with the new Thar's platform called the Glyde. The frame is now 18 per cent lighter. Here are all the details about the platform.

    GU x FGJWUAA 9 Z8 U
    GU x FGLXUA Al6 So
    10:16 AM
    Aug 15, 2024

    The Thar Roxx has a water wading capacity of 650 mm.

    Thar Roxx Featurws
    10:20 AM
    Aug 15, 2024

    Here are the engine details for the Thar 5-door.

     

    Thar 5 door engine
    Thar 5 door
    10:28 AM
    Aug 15, 2024

    Here are some of the safety features that will be offered in the Mahindra Thar 5-door.

    Thar Roxx Features 2
    Thar Roxx Features
    10:30 AM
    Aug 15, 2024

    The Thar Roxx comes with a 644 litre boot.

    Mahindra Thar Roxx 1 t
    10:40 AM
    Aug 15, 2024

    Here are some of the features on the Thar Roxx. The SUV will get Level-2 ADAS as has been previously reported.

    Thar Roxx features
    10:43 AM
    Aug 15, 2024

    Here are the details about the SUV's Level-2 ADAS system.

    Thar Roxx ADAS
    10:47 AM
    Aug 15, 2024

    Here are the starting prices of the MX3 trim of the SUV, along with the features offered.

    Thar Roxx MX 3 variant
    10:57 AM
    Aug 15, 2024

    The AX3L variant of the Thar Roxx gets a digital instruments cluster, Adrenox and many more features.

    Thar Roxx AX 3
    11:00 AM
    Aug 15, 2024

    And finally, here are the starting prices for the MX5, AX5L, and the AX7L variants. 

    Thar Roxx variants
    Thar Roxx variants 3
    Thar Roxx variants2
    11:10 AM
    Aug 15, 2024

    Mahindra is yet to reveal full pricing for the Thar Roxx which should happen before its bookings open on October 3.

    Thar Roxx
    # Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.# Mahindra# Mahindra New Thar# New Mahindra Thar# Mahindra Thar 5-door# Mahindra Thar# Thar 5 Door# Mahindra Thar Roxx# Mahindra Thar Roxx Launch# Mahindra Thar Roxx images# Mahindra Thar Roxx Price# Mahindra Thar Roxx Features# Mahindra Thar Roxx Specs# Blogview# Cars# car# New Cars# Upcoming SUVs# Cover Story
