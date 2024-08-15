Mahindra Thar Roxx Highlights: Specifications, Features, Variants To Be Revealed

Mahindra is all set to reveal detailed specifications of the Thar Roxx which was launched last night. The five-door Thar was one of Mahindra’s most anticipated products, having been spied plenty of times over the years. With a starting price of Rs 12.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the MX1 petrol manual RWD model, the Thar Roxx starts at Rs 1.35 lakh higher than its three-door counterpart.

Also Read: Mahindra Thar Roxx Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 12.99 Lakh



On the cosmetic front, the Thar Roxx gets a range of new design elements to better differentiate it from the three-door model such as the headlamps which retain the round shape, yet are outlined by new C-shaped DRLs. The Thar Roxx also gets a new grille, angled C-pillar, with a triangular rear quarter glass. The tail lights on the SUV also remain the same in shape as seen on the three-door version but with slightly different lighting elements.

Also Read: Mahindra Thar Roxx To Get Ventilated Seats, ADAS, Harman Kardon Audio, Confirms New Promo

On the inside, the Thar Roxx gets a 10.24-inch touchscreen infotainment display, along with a digital instrument cluster. Other features include automatic climate control, rear air-con vents as well as a Harman Kardon audio system and a panoramic sunroof. In terms of safety equipment, the Thar Roxx gets six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC) along with three-point seatbelts for all passengers as standard.

Also Read: Mahindra Thar Roxx Launch Today: Here’s What To Expect From The 5-Door Thar



Coming to the engine options, Mahindra has confirmed that the Thar Roxx will be offered with a diesel engine which churns out 150 bhp, and a petrol engine, producing 160 bhp. Peak torque output is rated at 330 Nm for both engines. This makes the petrol Thar Roxx 10 bhp and 30 Nm more powerful than its three-door sibling while the diesel develops 20 bhp and 30 Nm more. A manual gearbox too has been confirmed though we also expect an automatic to be offered as well.



