SPIDI Flash-R EVO Gloves Review

Photography: Arvind Salhan

If you ride motorcycles, then you probably understand the importance of a good pair of riding gloves. Now, there are different types of gloves for different kinds of use, ranging from adventure riding, motocross, touring, short cuff gloves for everyday use, and full gauntlet gloves for long distance touring and even track riding. For everyday use though, what you really need is a light pair of gloves, with breathable material which can be comfortable in the Indian summer as well as provide decent protection.

I’ve had the SPIDI Flash-R EVO motorcycle riding gloves for a few months now, and it’s time to give a lowdown on how these light pair of versatile everyday gloves are. First off, I’ve been using the SPIDI Flash-R EVO in hot weather, and through the warm months leading up to autumn in northern India, and they have seen mostly street use as well as light ADV duties. This review is based on my experience with this pair of gloves, on the road, and off it. So, here goes.

Design & Construction

The design of the SPIDI Flash-R EVO is more off-road oriented, for light adventure use. The material, construction and design point towards motocross-style riding gloves with added protection for light adventure duty. The Flash-R EVO is made of punched mesh fabric offering good airflow on hot days, variable-density polyurethane shield and high resistant suede microfiber.

In terms of protection and armour, the Flash-R EVO comes with CE Level 1 knuckle protectors, as well as palm padding, back of hand padding and padding on the side of the hand area. In India, the SPIDI FLash-R EVO gloves are available in a choice of two colours, including black as well as a black and red dual-tone colour option.

Comfort & Fit

There are a variety of sizes available, ranging from Medium to XXL. Unlike the sizing of the SPIDI Tek Net riding jacket though, the Flash-R EVO gloves fit was fine for me. I wear size L gloves for other brands, including Rev’It and for the SPIDI Flash-R EVO as well, size L is a good fit for me.

There’s a single flap which makes it easy to wear the glove or take it off, and the index fingers have touchscreen tips which make it easy to operate a smartphone even when wearing the gloves. The lightweight gloves (with claimed weight of just 100 g) are comfortable, easy to wear

Verdict

SPIDI is a premium European brand, and the quality of the brand’s riding gear shines through, even though you will end up paying a premium. The best part about the Flash-R EVO is that you can use this pair of gloves for street use, and also for light off-road and adventure riding duties. In fact, if your primary use is for trail riding and light adventure use, the SPIDI Flash-R EVO gloves are near perfect, for summer and spring use. It’s only in cold weather that you’d probably want a pair of gloves with more insulation.

Overall, apart from winter, these gloves have a snug fit, and straight out of the packet they are comfortable, don’t need to be worn in, and can be used for a variety of riding conditions. In fact, for summer riding, light off-road work on warm days, the SPIDI Flash-R EVO are my go-to gloves right now. But at around ₹ 6,000, these aren't what you'd call affordable, compared to other gloves from Indian brands. But if you value quality, by all means take a look at the Flash-R EVO for all your ADV and off-road needs. They are impressive!

Where to buy: reisemoto.com

Price: ₹ 5,999

SPIDI Flash-R EVO Image Gallery:



