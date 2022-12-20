Top 5 Scooter Reviews Of 2022

2022 was truly a year for electric scooters. While petrol-powered scooters still continue to dominate the segment, our list of the best scooter reviews of the year reflect the focus electric scooters have been getting, and this trend is likely to continue into the new year. Out of our pick of the top 5 scooter reviews, only one is a petrol-powered scooter. So, here’s a look at the top 5 scooters that we reviewed in 2022.

The Ola S1 Pro is fun to ride in the city, is nimble and has very good performance and decent range as well.



Ola S1 Pro



The Ola S1 Pro is easily the most talked about scooter of 2022, and for a variety of reasons. We finally had some saddle time with the Ola S1 Pro and it’s made a strong impression, offering good performance, loads of tech and looks good too! Here’s our take on the Ola S1 Pro, easily one of the newsmakers of 2022, not just in the EV space, but overall!

Also Read: Ola S1 Pro Electric Scooter Review

The Vida V1 Pro is priced at Rs. 1.59 lakh (Ex-showroom), and comes with a claimed range of 165 km on a single charge. It's one of the priciest electric scooters in its segment.

Vida V1 Pro



The Vida V1 Pro is the first electric scooter from Hero MotoCorp, India’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer. The Vida V1 Pro commands a premium price tag, but also boasts of very good range, for any electric scooter which is available on sale right now. Hero MotoCorp has also announced test rides for customers for three days, before buying it, and also a buyback offer at 70 per cent of the cost. It’s still slightly expensive but does have qualities which make the V1 Pro an electric scooter which cannot be ignored. Here’s our first ride experience!

Also Read: Vida V1 Pro First Ride Review

The Simple ONE comes with a claimed maximum range of 236 km in ideal conditions. With a second extra removable battery, the price of the scooter goes up to Rs. 1.49 lakh, but maximum claimed range is at 300 km.

Simple ONE



Deliveries for the Simple ONE electric scooter have yet to begin, although prices were announced much earlier. In 2022, we got to spend some time with what the company says is still a pre-production model. So, if there were some things which needed better finish and ironing out, the Simple ONE does have its strengths. It looks good, rides well and promises a lot of range. Here’s our take from a very brief first ride!

Also Read: Simple ONE First Ride Review

The Bounce Infinity E1 can be purchased in three ways, with minimum ex-showroom prices starting at just Rs. 45,0999, going up to Rs. 68,999.



Bounce Infinity E1



The Bounce Infinity E1 is India’s first electric scooter offered with swappable batteries, or with battery-as-a-service option. It offers a unique proposition in the electric two-wheeler space and is attractively priced as well. We got to spend some time with yet another pre-production electric scooter, and despite a few shortcomings, the Infinity E1 does offer an attractive option at a relatively lower price point.

Also Read: Bounce Infinity E1 First Ride Review

The Suzuki Avenis 125 is based on Suzuki Motorcycle India's bestselling 125 cc scooter, the Suzuki Access 125. The Avenis 125 gets more flamboyant and sporty design.



Suzuki Avenis 125



The Suzuki Avenis 125 is the only petrol-powered scooter in our list of the most impressive scooters of 2022. It’s actually based on Suzuki’s bestselling Access 125, and the Avenis 125 introduces sporty and youthful styling, offering good performance and decent fuel economy as well. In fact, it makes a strong impression as one of the best 125 cc scooters available on sale right now, and that’s why the Suzuki Avenis 125 deserves a worthy spot in this list.

Also Read: Suzuki Avenis 125 Review