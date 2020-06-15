New Cars and Bikes in India

2020 BMW X5 Diesel Gets A New Base Version; Priced At ₹ 74.90 Lakh

The BMW X5 xDrive30d SportX replaces the Sport variant as the new entry-level version of the SUV and misses out on a few cosmetic elements and features while retaining that in-line six-cylinder oil burner.

The BMW X5 xDrive30d competes against the Mercedes-Benz GLE 300d in the segment

Highlights

  • The BMW X5 SportX misses out on 20-inch alloys, Laserlights, side skirts
  • The cabin gets SensaTec leather upholstery & retains the larger displays
  • Power continues to come from the 3.0-litre 6-cylinder diesel with 261 bhp

The BMW X5 line-up has been updated with a new base diesel version in India. The BMW X5 xDrive30d SportX has been silently updated on the company website and is priced at ₹ 74.90 lakh. The new offering is about ₹ 8 lakh cheaper than the X5 xDrive30d xLine that is priced at ₹ 82.90 lakh. However, it does replace the X5 Sport trim that was offered at a price of ₹ 72.90 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom India). The new entry-level variant of the X5 diesel misses out on a few features as well as cosmetic elements and is targeted at those looking to bring the X5 home at a competitive price.

BMW X5

72.9 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
BMW X5

vlk3t0ts

The new BMW X5 SportX is offered only on the diesel version and replaces the previous entry-level Sport trim in the line-up

Compared to the xLine trim, the new BMW X5 xDrive30d SportX misses out on the BMW Laserlights, fancy bumpers, side skirts and air dams, all of which are now restricted to the xLine and M Sport trims. The alloy wheels have also been downsized from 20-inches to 19-inches. Inside, the base variant of the luxury SUV misses out on the 360-degree camera, wireless charging, 16-speaker Harman-Kardon audio system, Vernasca leather upholstery and the open-pore wood trim. It also misses out on the fancy BMW Display key with the LCD screen replaced by a standard unit.

It's still pretty loaded though and the BMW X5 xDrive30d SportX does come with sensa tec upholstery (leatherette seats), four-zone climate control, ambient lighting, full LED lighting, digital instrument display, 12.3-inch infotainment system with gesture control, panoramic sunroof, reverse camera with Park Assist, and more.

sloi2klk

The cabin now sports SensaTec upholstered seats in place of Vernasca leather, along with the 360-degree camera, wireless charging, open-pore wood trim

There's no change to the powertrain though and the BMW X5 SportX diesel uses the same 3.0-litre in-line six-cylinder diesel engine that develops 261 bhp at 4000 rpm and 620 Nm of peak torque at 1500-2500 rpm. The motor is paired to the 8-speed Steptronic transmission with All-Wheel Drive. The SUV also gets the two-axle adaptive suspension set-up.

That said, the new BMW X5 xDrive30d SportX is still slightly more expensive than the Mercedes-Benz GLE 300d that is priced at ₹ 73.70 lakh, but the Merc uses a four-cylinder motor as opposed to the BMW's six-pot unit. The base X5 though undercuts the Volvo XC90 D5 Momentum that is priced at ₹ 80.90 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). While competing in the same space, the Audi Q7 and the Land Rover Discover are currently offered with only petrol engines.

