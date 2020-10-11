New Cars and Bikes in India
2020 Force Gurkha BS6 Spotted Testing In India Sans Camouflage

The BS6 compliant Force Gurkha has been spotted on test in India ahead of its official debut. The off-roader is expected to go on sale in India soon.

Charanpreet Singh
The BS6 Force Gurkha is likely to be launched in the Indian market very soon expand View Photos
The BS6 Force Gurkha is likely to be launched in the Indian market very soon

Highlights

  • BS6 Force Gurkha is expected to be priced between Rs. 9-14 lakh
  • The 2020 Force Gurkha will be powered by a 2.6-litre diesel engine
  • It will be a direct rival to the recently launched all-new Mahindra Thar

The soon-to-be-launched BS6 Force Gurkha has been spotted testing in India ahead of its launch. The test mule seems to be a top-end variant, as it can be seen equipped with a host of changes while retaining the boxy design language. The off-roader was previously seen heading to a dealership, which was shared by an Andhra Pradesh-based dealer. Pune-based Force Motors gave us the first glimpse of the BS6 version earlier this year at the 2020 Auto Expo. Expected to go on sale in the coming months, it will be a direct competition to the recently launched Mahindra Thar.

Also Read: 2020 Force Gurkha BS6 Spotted Ahead Of Launch; Will Rival New Mahindra Thar​

jdi7jki8

The boxy silhouette remains the same but the rear glasshouse area has been merged as one big panel

The spy images show a familiar front-end design of the new Gurkha. It gets a single-slat grille, circular headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, new bumper, alloy wheels, snorkel intake painted in black, turn indicators incorporated on the fenders, a luggage carrier on the roof, a ladder to get to the rack, new black plastic cladding, revised taillights, and more.

The spy pictures do not reveal interior details of the off-roader. However, the new Gurkha unveiled at the expo featured a dual-tone dashboard, touchscreen infotainment system, new leather seats, tilt and telescopic adjustable steering wheel, power windows, ABS, dual front airbags and more.

Also Read: Auto Expo 2020: New Force Gurkha Unveiled​

e70fgtg

The 2020 Force Gurkha was revealed at the Auto Expo earlier this year

Coming to mechanicals, the upcoming Force Gurkha will be powered by a Mercedes-Benz sourced 2.6-litre diesel engine which will be a BS6-compliant unit. The powertrain belongs to the OM616 family and tuned to produce 89 bhp and 260 Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties will be handled by a 5-speed manual gearbox with a manual 4x4 as standard. The 2020 Force Gurkha is also expected to get an off-road kit which is offered as standard along with a host of accessories.

