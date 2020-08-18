New Cars and Bikes in India
2020 Porsche 718 Cayman Spyder & Cayman GT4 Launched In India; Prices Start At ₹ 1.59 Crore

The 2020 Porshe 718 Cayman Spyder and the Cayman GT4 are powered by the 4.0-litre six-cylinder, naturally-aspirated engine that develops 414 bhp and 420 Nm of peak torque, and will be offered with a 6-speed manual transmission.

The 2020 Porsche Cayman Spider and GT4 get the same 4.0-litre six-cylinder engine, making 414 bhp

Highlights

  • The 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman twins come with a 4.0-litre engine
  • Both the 718 Cayman GT4 and the Spyder get a 6-speed manual gearbox
  • The Spyder & GT4 join the hardtop & Boxster models on sale

German automaker Porsche has launched the 2020 718 Cayman Spyder and the Cayman GT4 in India. The 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman Spyder is priced at ₹ 1.59 crore, while the 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 is priced at ₹ 1.63 crore (all prices, ex-showroom India). Both models are the latest additions to the Cayman family in the country and join the hardtop and the Boxster versions that are already on sale as well. The new Cayman GT4 also represents the most affordable GT model from the automaker in the country.

Also Read: 2021 Porsche 718 Range Updated With New Features And PDK Gearbox

q827hvi

The 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 retains the iconic design silhouette and is the most affordable GT model from the automaker in India

Commenting on the launch, Ashish Kaul, Head of Sales, Porsche India, said. "Porsche India introduces two emotional and powerful models to the market, using a naturally aspirated powertrain that is based on the turbo engines in the current 911 Carrera model series. The 718 Cayman GT4 and 718 Spyder are about unrivalled driving fun and sheer emotions. They are the perfect sports car for those who like to push the limits and enjoy a racing pulse. We are very excited to offer these purist's models to our customers here in India. With a limited allocation for our market, the 718 Cayman GT4 and 718 Spyder will be a rare and very special sight on our streets."

l7ca54g

The 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman Spyder and GT4 can sprint from 0-100 kmph in just 4.4 seconds

Both the 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman Spyder and GT4 use the newly-developed 4.0-litre, six-cylinder, naturally-aspirated engine from the 911 Carrera that develops 414 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 420 Nm of peak torque between 5,000-6,800 rpm. The motor is offered with a 6-speed manual gearbox. Both the Cayman models hit the 0-100 kmph sprint in just 4.4 seconds. The GT4 has a top speed of 304 kmph with the Spyder can achieve a top speed of 300 kmph.

mcuk1nmk

The 718 Cayman Spyder becomes the first model in the Boxster family to generate aerodynamic downforce over the rear axle

The 2020 718 Cayman twins come with Porsche Stability Management and Porsche Torque Vectoring (PTV) with a mechanical rear differential lock that enhances the longitudinal and lateral dynamics as well as cornering performance. The GT4 gets a fixed rear wing that not only adds to the model's looks but also adds 20 per cent more downforce over its predecessor. The automaker has also worked on improving the aerodynamics, which produces up to 50 per cent more down-force without affecting drag.

Also Read: Pavan Shetty, Director Of Porsche India, Resigns

r5l2vuf8

The Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 gets a fixed rear wing that adds 20 per cent more downforce than its predecessor

0 Comments

The 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman Spyder comes with a rear spoiler that automatically rises at 120 kmph. And courtesy of a functional diffuser, the open-top model also becomes the first car in the Boxster family to generate aerodynamic downforce over the rear axle. The model also comes with the Porsche Active Suspension Management damping system lowers the ride height by 30 mm which also lowers the car's centre of gravity and improves the lateral dynamics. Both cars come with aluminium monobloc fixed brake calliper, while customers will have the option to upgrade to ceramic composite brakes as well.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

