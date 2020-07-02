Pavan Shetty, Director Of Porsche India, Resigns

Pavan Shetty, Director Porsche India has resigned from his position on July 1, 2020 citing personal reasons. In the interim, Ashish Kaul – Head of Sales, Porsche India will assume responsibility for day-to-day operations at Porsche India and will report directly to Mr Gurpratap Boparai, Managing Director Skoda Auto Volkswagen India for Strategic initiatives. An announcement on the permanent replacement will be made in due course of time.

Pavan has been instrumental in bringing new products from Porsche's global line-up to the country. Though he started his career at HSBC in 2000, but has spent a good part of two decades in the automotive industry. He has worked with companies like Castrol, Tata Motors, Ford before joining the Volkswagen group as the India Head of Italian carmaker, Lamborghini in 2012. Though his responsibility there was business operations in the country, it was in 2016, that Pavan moved on to Porsche India.

The Porsche Taycan will be launched in India very soon

As head of Porsche India, he oversaw the functions of sales, marketing, after sales and network development. He's been instrumental in strengthening the brand's presence in the country and has been the one to push for the all-electric Taycan's launch in India.



