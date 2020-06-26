2021 Porsche 718 Range Updated With New Features And PDK Gearbox

Porsche has been updating its entire product line-up for model year 2021 and the latest model to get updated in its range is the Porsche 718. Porsche has updated the 718 Cayman GT4, 718 Spyder and the GTS 4.0 with a dual-clutch seven-speed PDK automatic transmission, which will be offered as an option alongside the standard manual gearbox. That said, the powertrain remains the same 3.0-litre, flat six-cylinder naturally aspirated unit with similar power output.

Also Read: Porsche Panamera 4 10 Years Edition Unveiled

The standard feature list of the 2021 Porsche 718 range has also been updated.

Other than the new gearbox, the Porsche 718 range remains identical to the outgoing range in terms of looks, dimensions and interior. However, there have been few updates made to the features list as well which includes adaptive bi-xenon headlamps which are blacked out in the GTS 4.0 model. Moreover, the 2021 Porsche 718 also gets standard features like dual-zone auto climate control, heated front seats, auto-dimming mirrors, auto wash-wipe and connectivity features like Apple CarPlay among others.

Also Read: 2021 Porsche Cayenne GTS, Cayenne GTS Coupe Unveiled

The Porsche 718 range remains identical to the outgoing range in terms of looks, dimensions and interiors.

Porsche is also looking forward to give a mild update to the 718 portfolio before the model range makes its leap with the next-generation. Spy pictures of the 718 Cayman GT4 RS have also surfaced online. Though the next-generation model will be powered by the same 3.0-litre, flat six-cylinder engine, it is expected to get a power upgrade churning out around 500 horses.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.