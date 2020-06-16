Porsche Panamera 4 10 Years Edition Unveiled

Porsche India has unveiled a special Panamera 4 10 Year Edition model to commemorate the luxury sports saloon's 10th anniversary in the country. Launched at ₹ 1.60 crore (ex-showroom, India), the special edition model comes with an extensive range comfort and performance features, all offered as part of the standard equipment, and no extra cost. Furthermore, the Panamera 4 10 Year Edition also comes with special design highlights that help the anniversary edition stand apart from the regular Porsche Panamera 4. Compared to the regular Panamera 4, which is priced at ₹ 1.48 crore (ex-showroom, India), the anniversary edition is ₹ 11.47 lakh more expensive.

The Porsche Panamera 4 10 Years Edition gets 21-inch satin-gloss White Gold Metallic Panamera Sport Design wheels

Announcing the launch of the Panamera 4 10 Year Edition, Pavan Shetty, Director of Porsche India said, "With more than 250,000 Panamera cars delivered around the world since its launch, our luxury saloon has established itself as a coveted model in the last decade. The new Panamera 4 10 Years Edition represents this remarkable achievement. In a market where many luxury vehicles are chauffeur driven, it's rewarding for me to see the Panamera remains as the only prestige saloon in our market which is focused equally towards the driver as well as its passengers. It's a true sports car for the drive to the office and fun on the track."

The car comes with white gold metallic "Panamera10" logos on the front doors, the door sills, and the on the front passenger trim panel

The Porsche Panamera 4 10 Year Edition comes with the company's Matrix LED headlamps, and 21-inch satin-gloss White Gold Metallic Panamera Sport Design wheels. Other visual cues include - white gold metallic "Panamera10" logos on the front doors, the door sills, and the on the front passenger trim panel. The entire cabin is draped in black faux leather with contrast white gold stitching. In terms of features, the car comes with a panoramic sunroof, 14-way comfort seats with the Porsche crest on the head restraints, soft-close doors, digital radio and a BOSE Surround Sound system are also included as standard equipment.

The Porsche Panamera 4 10 Years Edition comes with a black cabin with contrast white gold stitching

Porsche also offers PDLS Plus, Lane Change Assist, Park Assist, including a reversing camera. Furthermore, the car also comes with adaptive three-chamber air suspension, including Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) and Power Steering Plus as standard. Under the hood, the Panamera 4 10 Year Edition comes with the 2.9-litre, biturbo V6-engine developing 326 bhp, and it can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 5.3 seconds before reaching a top speed of 262 kmph. Plus it gets all-wheel drive.

