New Cars and Bikes in India

Porsche Panamera 4 10 Years Edition Unveiled

The Porsche Panamera 4 10 Year Edition, commemorates the luxury sports saloon's 10th anniversary in the country, and it is priced in India at Rs. 1.60 crore.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
The Porsche Panamera 4 10 Year Edition has completed 10 years in India and is priced at Rs. 1.60 crore

Highlights

  • The Porsche Panamera 4 10 Year Edition is priced at Rs. 1.60 crore
  • The special edition model marks the 10th anniversary of the Panamera
  • Porsche has sold over 250,000 units of the Panamera globally

Porsche India has unveiled a special Panamera 4 10 Year Edition model to commemorate the luxury sports saloon's 10th anniversary in the country. Launched at ₹ 1.60 crore (ex-showroom, India), the special edition model comes with an extensive range comfort and performance features, all offered as part of the standard equipment, and no extra cost. Furthermore, the Panamera 4 10 Year Edition also comes with special design highlights that help the anniversary edition stand apart from the regular Porsche Panamera 4. Compared to the regular Panamera 4, which is priced at ₹ 1.48 crore (ex-showroom, India), the anniversary edition is ₹ 11.47 lakh more expensive.

Also Read: 2021 Porsche Cayenne GTS, Cayenne GTS Coupe Unveiled In USA

Porsche Panamera

1.96 Crore * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Porsche Panamera

3c78ng3o

The Porsche Panamera 4 10 Years Edition gets 21-inch satin-gloss White Gold Metallic Panamera Sport Design wheels

Announcing the launch of the Panamera 4 10 Year Edition, Pavan Shetty, Director of Porsche India said, "With more than 250,000 Panamera cars delivered around the world since its launch, our luxury saloon has established itself as a coveted model in the last decade. The new Panamera 4 10 Years Edition represents this remarkable achievement. In a market where many luxury vehicles are chauffeur driven, it's rewarding for me to see the Panamera remains as the only prestige saloon in our market which is focused equally towards the driver as well as its passengers. It's a true sports car for the drive to the office and fun on the track."

Also Read: New Generation Porsche 911 Targa Revealed

ogmhsrt4

The car comes with white gold metallic "Panamera10" logos on the front doors, the door sills, and the on the front passenger trim panel

The Porsche Panamera 4 10 Year Edition comes with the company's Matrix LED headlamps, and 21-inch satin-gloss White Gold Metallic Panamera Sport Design wheels. Other visual cues include - white gold metallic "Panamera10" logos on the front doors, the door sills, and the on the front passenger trim panel. The entire cabin is draped in black faux leather with contrast white gold stitching. In terms of features, the car comes with a panoramic sunroof, 14-way comfort seats with the Porsche crest on the head restraints, soft-close doors, digital radio and a BOSE Surround Sound system are also included as standard equipment.

Volkswagen To Install Porsche's CEO As Volkswagen Brand Chief: Report

na3c7ks4

The Porsche Panamera 4 10 Years Edition comes with a black cabin with contrast white gold stitching

0 Comments

Porsche also offers PDLS Plus, Lane Change Assist, Park Assist, including a reversing camera. Furthermore, the car also comes with adaptive three-chamber air suspension, including Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) and Power Steering Plus as standard. Under the hood, the Panamera 4 10 Year Edition comes with the 2.9-litre, biturbo V6-engine developing 326 bhp, and it can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 5.3 seconds before reaching a top speed of 262 kmph. Plus it gets all-wheel drive.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Porsche Panamera with Immediate Rivals

Porsche Panamera
Porsche
Panamera

Participate & Win Exciting Offers

Win a free 2 night stay for your family (2 Adults and 2 Children) at any Club Mahindra resort in India.
In the present Covid-19 situation, are you planning to buy a personal vehicle, considering the need for a private vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the Used car that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
Which of the following information available online will help build trust before you purchase a used vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the bike that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the type, name of brand and model name that you already have
Considering the after-effects of lockdown, what describes your opinion about the trend that would be seen in Automobile industry?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, do you feel people purchasing new vehicles will be willing to avail the option?
When do will feel people will resume to normal buying of the vehicles after lockdown?
Personal Information
Marital Status?
1/4

Results
Planning to buy a new car
37%
Planning to buy a used car
26%
Planning to buy a bike
22%
I already have a personal vehicle, but would have considered buying if didnt have one
15%
Return To Poll

Porsche Panamera Alternatives

Mercedes-AMG E 63 S
Mercedes-AMG E 63 S
₹ 1.5 Crore *
Audi S5
Audi S5
₹ 72.41 Lakh *
Audi A5
Audi A5
₹ 55.4 - 69.24 Lakh *
x
The Maruti Suzuki Alto Has Been India's Best Selling Car For 16 Years; Over 38 Lakh Units Sold
The Maruti Suzuki Alto Has Been India's Best Selling Car For 16 Years; Over 38 Lakh Units Sold
Former Cricketer Ajay Jadeja Brings Home An All-New Kia Carnival MPV
Former Cricketer Ajay Jadeja Brings Home An All-New Kia Carnival MPV
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Maruti Suzuki Swift: India's 15-Year Long Love Affair With The Hatch
Maruti Suzuki Swift: India's 15-Year Long Love Affair With The Hatch
Select your City
or select from popular cities