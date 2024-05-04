Login

New Porsche Panamera Launched In India At Rs 1.70 Crore

Deliveries for the third-gen Panamera commence today, April 4, 2024.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 4, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The third-generation Porsche Panamera has been launched in India.
  • Gets the 2.9-litre turbocharged V6 petrol engine.
  • Produces 22.69 bhp and 50 Nm more than its predecessor.

Porsche has launched the latest iteration of the Panamera in India, priced at Rs 1.70 crore (ex-showroom). The German giant gave the Panamera a bunch of updates globally late last year, and it made its world premiere in Shanghai, China. Subsequently, the carmaker listed the model and its price on the official website in November last year. The third-gen Panamera has now made it to our shores, with deliveries commencing today, April 4, 2024.

 

Also Read: New Porsche Panamera Debuts In China; Turbo PHEV Packs 670 BHP V8 And 90 KM Electric-Only Range

 

New Panamera 1

Porsche has made subtle tweaks to the exterior of the third-gen Panamera. 

 

In terms of design, the new Panamera maintains the spirit of Porsche's design language while getting subtle changes to the exterior, such as the front fascia, which gets a redesigned appearance, including tweaked headlights, along with an additional air intake. In profile, the new Panamera is almost the same as before, except for a redesigned window line and new wheels. The rear sports a full-width taillamp, akin to the Taycan sports. 

 

new porsche panamera debuts in china adaptive air suspension sonderwunsch bespoke programme highlights carandbike 9

It gets a 12.6-inch touchscreen infotainment while the passenger display is offered as an option. 

 

Inside, the Panamera draws inspiration from the Taycan and the new Cayenne SUV, featuring a 12.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.9-inch cluster, and an optional passenger display. Standard features include matrix LED headlights, parking assistance, a driving mode selector on the steering wheel, wireless charging, electric seats, and six airbags.

 

Also Read: Porsche Macan EV Launched In India; Priced At Rs 1.65 Crore

 

New Panamera 4

Porsche is expected to launch a more powerful V8 Panamera model in India in the future. 

 

While the new Panamera is offered with an option of hybrid assistance globally, the Indian-spec of the 2024 Panamera is equipped with a 2.9-litre turbocharged V6 petrol engine, generating 348 bhp and 500 Nm of torque  – up by 22.69 bhp and 50 Nm from its predecessor. Power is transmitted to the rear wheels via an 8-speed PDK transmission. Porsche claims 0-100 kmph acceleration in 5.1 seconds and a top speed of 272 kmph. Additionally, the Panamera is now offered with adaptive air suspension as standard, which Porsche calls Active Suspension Management (PASM).

 

Porsche is expected to launch a more powerful V8 Panamera model in India in the future. However, hybrid models will not be offered in the country. Upon its launch in India, the V8 Panamera will compete with the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance 4-door Coupe. 


 

# Porsche Panamera# Porsche Panamera lauched# Third-Gen Panamera# Porsche India# Porsche new cars# Panamera# Cars# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Research More on Porsche Panamera

Porsche Panamera
6.6

Porsche Panamera

Starts at ₹ 1.58 - 2.76 Crore

Check On-Road Price
View Panamera Specifications
View Panamera Features

Popular Porsche Models

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Despite admitting flaws in his lap, Verstappen's pole-clinching performance showcases Red Bull's signature pace at the Miami track.
Mclaren’s False Hopes As Verstappen Claims Sprint Pole At Miami Grand Prix, Mercedes Falters In SQ2
The Pulsar NS400Z is priced at Rs 1.85 lakh (ex-showroom), which is quite competitive. Here’s how it stacks up against its rivals in terms of pricing in the Indian market.
Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z Vs Apache RTR 310, Speed 400, Duke 250, Gixxer 250, And CB300F: Price Comparison
Suzuki sold 99,377 units in April 2024, witnessing a 12 per cent growth year-on-year, as against 88,731 units sold in April 2023.
Two-Wheeler Sales April 2024: Suzuki Motorcycle India Registers 12% You Growth
The actor opted for the sodalite blue exterior shade for her new ride.
Actor Mona Singh Brings Home A Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV
The new Rolls-Royce Cullinan Series II will get an updated front design, as seen in the leaked image, while retaining the Pantheon grille.
Rolls-Royce Cullinan Series II Leaked Ahead Of Debut
With the 2024 model year, the Force Gurkha has again received a bunch of updates. So, let’s take a look at how the 2024 Gurkha is different from the old Gurkha.
Force Gurkha 3-Door: Old vs New – What’s Different?
Limited-run XUV700 Blaze also features red interior highlights; will be available only in 7-seat configuration.
Mahindra XUV700 Blaze Edition Launched At Rs 24.24 Lakh; Wears Matte Red Paint
The Bajaj Pulsar NS 400Z has effectively become the flagship motorcycle for the brand in India. It is also the biggest displacement the Pulsar moniker has ever borne.
Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z: Everything You Need To Know
Fourth-gen Swift features an evolutionary design and will pack in more features.
New Maruti Suzuki Swift Spied Fully Undisguised Ahead Of India Launch
While Nissan's domestic sales went down by 8 per cent at 2,404 units, the exports saw a marginal 1 per cent growth at 639 units.
Auto Sales April 2024: Nissan Sees 8% Decline In Domestic Sales; Sold 2,404 Units Of The Magnite
There are about five significant launches anticipated to occur in May 2024.
Upcoming Cars, SUVs To Be Launched In India In May 2024
The new variants feature a 2.9-litre V6 twin-turbo engine mated to a 140 kW electric motor
New Porsche Panamera Gains Two PHEV Variants; Gets 25.9 kWh Battery, Over 90 Km Electric-Only Range
The brand has witnessed a growth of 17 per cent as compared to the sales figures of the preceding year.
Porsche India Registers Highest Ever Sales With 914 Units Sold In 2023
The German brand has only released pricing details for the more potent Macan Turbo, with the Macan 4 likely to come at a later date
Porsche Macan EV Launched In India; Priced At Rs 1.65 Crore
The combined sales of the Volkswagen brands in India – Skoda, Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche, and Lamborghini – witnessed a YoY growth of 4 per cent in the domestic market.
Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Cumulatively Sells Over 1.45 Lakh Units In 2023
  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • New Porsche Panamera Launched In India At Rs 1.70 Crore
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved