New Porsche Panamera Launched In India At Rs 1.70 Crore

Porsche has launched the latest iteration of the Panamera in India, priced at Rs 1.70 crore (ex-showroom). The German giant gave the Panamera a bunch of updates globally late last year, and it made its world premiere in Shanghai, China. Subsequently, the carmaker listed the model and its price on the official website in November last year. The third-gen Panamera has now made it to our shores, with deliveries commencing today, April 4, 2024.

Porsche has made subtle tweaks to the exterior of the third-gen Panamera.

In terms of design, the new Panamera maintains the spirit of Porsche's design language while getting subtle changes to the exterior, such as the front fascia, which gets a redesigned appearance, including tweaked headlights, along with an additional air intake. In profile, the new Panamera is almost the same as before, except for a redesigned window line and new wheels. The rear sports a full-width taillamp, akin to the Taycan sports.

It gets a 12.6-inch touchscreen infotainment while the passenger display is offered as an option.

Inside, the Panamera draws inspiration from the Taycan and the new Cayenne SUV, featuring a 12.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.9-inch cluster, and an optional passenger display. Standard features include matrix LED headlights, parking assistance, a driving mode selector on the steering wheel, wireless charging, electric seats, and six airbags.

Porsche is expected to launch a more powerful V8 Panamera model in India in the future.

While the new Panamera is offered with an option of hybrid assistance globally, the Indian-spec of the 2024 Panamera is equipped with a 2.9-litre turbocharged V6 petrol engine, generating 348 bhp and 500 Nm of torque – up by 22.69 bhp and 50 Nm from its predecessor. Power is transmitted to the rear wheels via an 8-speed PDK transmission. Porsche claims 0-100 kmph acceleration in 5.1 seconds and a top speed of 272 kmph. Additionally, the Panamera is now offered with adaptive air suspension as standard, which Porsche calls Active Suspension Management (PASM).

Porsche is expected to launch a more powerful V8 Panamera model in India in the future. However, hybrid models will not be offered in the country. Upon its launch in India, the V8 Panamera will compete with the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance 4-door Coupe.



