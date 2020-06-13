New Cars and Bikes in India

2021 Porsche Cayenne GTS, Cayenne GTS Coupe Unveiled In USA

The 2021 Porsche Cayenne Coupe GTS will be positioned between the S and the Turbo variants in itsline-up

The Cayenne Coupe GTS can go from 0-100 kmph in just4.2 seconds

Highlights

  • The Porsche Cayenne GTS are positioned between the S and Turbo variants.
  • Sports Chrono Package is standard on the Cayeene GTS Coupe.
  • Both models are powered by a 4.0-litre, twin-turbo V8 engine.

The 2021 Porsche Cayenne GTS and 2021 Cayenne GTS Coupe have been unveiled in USA and both models will be positioned between the S and the Turbo variants in its line-up. Powering these new Porsche Cayenne models is the tried and tested 4-litre, twin-turbo, V8 motor churning out 447 bhp and a peak torque at 620 Nm. The engine is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission as standard that sends power to all four wheels. The Sports Chrono Package is offered as a standard fitment on the Cayenne GTS Coupe and this helps it hit the triple digit mark in just 4.2 seconds, the regular Cayenne GTS does the same sprint in 4.5 seconds gets the Sports Chrono Package as optional. Both models have a top-speed limited to 270 kmph.

Also Read: 2020 BMW X6 vs Audi Q8 vs Porsche Cayenne Coupe: Price Comparison

Porsche Cayenne

1.19 Crore * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Porsche Cayenne

05qakmhg

The Porsche Cayenne GTS Coupe gets the Sport Chrono Package as a standard fitment.

The GTS variants are also equipped with Porsche Active Suspension Management system which can reduce the height of these SUVs by 30 mm, along with Sport Exhaust with circular tailpipes at both ends and a massive diffuser between them. The GTS Coupe also gets the optional lightweight sport package that features a larger oval-shaped tailpipe at the centre which enhances its exhaust note.

Also Read: Gorgeous And Historic: The Porsche 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design Limited Edition

2psdbq5

The Porsche Cayenne GTS gets 21-inch RS spyder design alloy wheels with Satin black finish.

As far as exteriors are concerned, it gets the sport design package as standard along with black finish on the front air curtains, window trim and badging. The SUVs are also equipped with LED headlamps and tinted tail lights and get 21-inch RS spyder design alloy wheels with Satin black finish.

Also Read: New-Generation Porsche 911 Targa: All You Need To Know

g0s1ejug

On the inside it remains identical to the other Cayenne models.

The cabin of the Cayenne GTS remains unchanged and comes with Alcantara leather on the centre of the seats, upholstery and headliner along with black brushed aluminium highlights on the dashboard and central console.

