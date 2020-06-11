New Cars and Bikes in India

2020 BMW X6 vs Audi Q8 vs Porsche Cayenne Coupe: Price Comparison

The BMW X6 was the first one to start the trend for coupe-SUVs but today we have competitors like the Audi Q8 and the Porsche Cayenne Coupe. So, here's where the 3rd-gen BMW X6 stands against its rivals in terms of pricing.

Updated:
Currently, the BMW X6 competes with the Audi Q8 and the Porsche Cayenne Coupe in India

Highlights

  • The new-gen BMW X6 is priced in India at Rs. 95 lakh
  • The Audi Q8 comes in only in variant and it is priced at Rs. 1.33 crore
  • Prices for the Porsche Cayenne Coupe starts at Rs. 1.31 crore

The 2020 BMW X6 coupe-SUV today officially went on sale in India, and the third-generation model is bigger, bolder and more feature-packed than its predecessor. Like the previous two generations of the X6, the new one too comes to India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU) model, and it will be a niche product. The BMW X6 was the first vehicle that started the trend for coupe-SUVs and over the years we have seen other luxury carmakers follow suit, bringing in competitors like the Audi Q8 and the Porsche Cayenne Coupe. And here's where they stand against each other in terms of pricing

Now, starting with BMW X6, the new-gen model is offered in two variants - X6 xDrive40i xLine and X6 xDrive40i M Sport. Both are largely similar to each other with regards to features and equipment but largely vary in terms of their styling package, which is also why both are priced the same - ₹ 95 lakh (ex-showroom, India). In fact, both even get the same turbocharged 3.0-litre, in-line six-cylinder petrol engine tunes to make 335 bhp at 5,500-6,500 rpm and a peak torque of 450 Nm at 1,500-5,200 rpm, mated to an 8-Speed Steptronic Sport Automatic Transmission. Interestingly, the pricing is just marginally higher than the previous generation X6 - BMW X6 35i M Sport - which was priced at ₹ 94.15 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

Also Read: 2020 BMW X6 Launched In India; Priced At ₹ 95 Lakh

The new BMW X6 comes in two variants - X6 xDrive40i xLine and X6 xDrive40i M Sport and both are priced at ₹ 95 lakh

As for the Audi Q8, the model only comes in one fully loaded variant - 55 TFSI quattro Tiptronic, and it is priced at ₹ 1.33 crore (ex-showroom India), making it ₹ 38 lakh more expensive than the BMW X6. In fact, it also gets a 3.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that offers the same power output of 335 bhp at 5,000-6,400 rpm but develops an increased torque of 500 Nm at 1,370 - 4,500 rpm. This means, on paper, the Q8 has a much peppier engine compared to the X6. The engine comes mated to an 8-speed Tiptronic automatic transmission.

Also Read: Cricketer Virat Kohli Buys The New Audi Q8 Luxury Crossover

The Audi Q8 is only offered in one variant and is ₹ 38 lakh more expensive than the BMW X6

On the other hand, the Porsche Cayenne Coupe is also offered in two variants - Cayenne Coupe and Cayenne Turbo Coupe and are priced at ₹ 1.31 crore and ₹ 1.97 crore (ex-showroom, India) respectively. Even, if we just consider the former, the Cayenne Coupe is around ₹ 36 lakh more expensive than the X6, while the Cayenne Turbo Coupe is ₹ 1.02 crore more expensive. The Cayenne Coupe gets a 3.0-litre V6 turbocharged engine that delivers 335 bhp and maximum torque of 450 Nm, while the top-of-the-line Cayenne Turbo Coupe is powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine that churns out 542 bhp and a peak torque of 770 Nm. Both come mated to an 8-speed Tiptronic S automatic transmission.

Also Read: Porsche's Electric Taycan Draws Interest From 30,000 Buyers

The Porsche Cayenne Coupe is also offered in two variants - Cayenne Coupe and Cayenne Turbo Coupe, the former is the closest rival to the X6

Now, all three luxury coupe-SUVs - BMW X6, Audi Q8, and Porsche Cayenne Coupe - come with similar powertrain choices and almost identical power figures. The coupe-SUVs also get similar features like a panoramic sunroof, 4-zone automatic climate control, ventilated power seats, wireless connectivity, LED headlamps, and a host of customisation options among several other features. So, simply in terms of pricing, on paper, the BMW X6 undoubtedly offers more value, followed by the Cayenne Coupe, and then the Q8. However, the customer who plans to buy anyone these three models is not essentially thinking about going for the cheapest options, he/she looks for the best coupe-SUV. But to answer that question, we will have to test all three cars in real-world conditions, and we will do that soon. So, keep watching this space for more updates.

