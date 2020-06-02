New Cars and Bikes in India

Gorgeous And Historic: The Porsche 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design Limited Edition

Launched as the first of four Porsche Heritage Design Editions, the limited run cars will evoke the German sports car makers glorious history of classic cars from the decades gone by. This is the first, and is based on the newly minted 911 Targa family.

Only 992 units of this gorgeous car will be made, in a nod to the internal model series code. The gorgeous Porsche 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design Edition pays homage to the Porsche brand's glorious heritage – specifically from the 1950s and early 1960s. The car has classic livery and is available in Cherry Red Metallic, Black, Guards Red, or GT Silver Metallic – each of the shades derived from historic cars from that era. There are also some distinct design elements like the individualised number decals, a silver Targa roll bar a spear-shaped graphic detail in white that runs on the front wings - from the headlamps to the A-pillars.

The new Porsche 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design Edition is based on the all-new Targa model 

The 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design Edition is the first of four collector's pieces of the Heritage Design strategy at Porsche. “With the Heritage Design models, we are evoking memories of the 50s, 60s, 70s and 80s in customers and fans alike. No brand can translate these elements into the modern day as well as Porsche and in this way we are fulfilling the wishes of our customers. We are also establishing a new product line that represents the lifestyle dimension in our product strategy with these exclusive special editions,” said Oliver Blume, Chairman of the Executive Board, Porsche AG.

2k9msvj

The 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design Edition is the first of four collector's pieces of the Heritage Design strategy at Porsche. 

The new Porsche 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design Edition is based on the all-new Targa model that premiered just a few days ago. It naturally is offered in the top spec only. The car also gets historic gold logos like the classic Porsches from 70 years ago. The Porsche crest on the hood, steering wheel and key fob is from 1963, and the same is embossed on to the car's headrests and key pouch. There is a Porsche Heritage badging on the luggage compartment grille harking back to when a Porsche 356 reached the 100,000 kilometres mark. All four Porsche Heritage Design models (the Targa 4S and the three that are yet to be launched) will use similar badging. The new model also gets standard 20 or 21 inch Carrera Exclusive Design wheels and classic-look black brake callipers.

e50gfvs

The Porsche crest is  embossed on to the car's headrests


The retro theme continues on the inside too. The car uses 1950s style corduroy – a material not used since the Porsche 356. Two-tone leather complements the corduroy. The green-illuminated rev counter and stopwatch are also finished in a retro theme. A metal panel on the dashboard records the individual limited edition number of each of the 992 units. 

dp394er8

The car uses 1950s style corduroy – a material not used since the Porsche 356. 

The latest generation 992 model series has a variety of options now – the Coupé, Convertible, and Targa models. An while there are a slew of drivetrain options, the 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design Edition comes with a 444 bhp biturbo boxer engine and a standard 8-Speed PDK gearbox. Peak torque is 530 Nm and the car's top speed is 304 kmph. It can do 0-100 kmph in 3.6 seconds.

36v3lf4o

A metal panel on the dashboard records the individual limited edition number of each of the 992 units. 


We also believe there will be a Heritage Design line of cars coming after the first 4 limited editions are done. Those will not be limited and will carry some of the heritage design elements as options for buyers to regale the past. Meanwhile the upcoming 3 limited ones are expected to pay homage to the 1960s, 1970s and wait for it – even the1980s!

4ln7kteg

Only 992 units of this gorgeous car will be made 

As for the Porsche 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design Edition, the car is going to be released to the European market by autumn. It is not as yet clear whether it will be offered to Indian buyers. But we have it on good authority that Porsche India will look at interest and then take a decision on whether r not to bring in a select few, for the chosen few.

