2020 Triumph Street Triple R: 5 Things You Need To Know

The 2020 Triumph Street Triple R has been finally launched in India priced at ₹ 8.84 lakh (ex-showroom). The new offering serves as the new entry-level version in the Street Triple family, positioned below the Street Triple RS middleweight naked motorcycle. The launch was much delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic and is the last of the four major launches that the company had announced in the past few months. The Triumph Street Triple R receives comprehensive upgrades of the older version it replaces and is one of the most sought-after street-fighters on sale right now. Here are five things you need to know about the 2020 Triumph Street Triple R.

Also Read: Triumph Street Triple R Launched In India

Triumph Street Triple 8.84 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

The LED position lamps offer a distinctive look to the front, while upgrades also include new side panels, shorter exhaust and red & silver decals

1. Styling

The 2020 Triumph Street Triple R has seen extensive upgrades to induce a fresh look in the motorcycle. The most notable change is the redesigned twin LED headlamps that get a striking new look with LED daytime running lights. The fly screen and the air intake get a more pronounced design to complement the new headlight unit, while the side panels have also been reworked for a more distinctive and clean look. The bike also sports a new exhaust muffler with revised rearview mirrors that offer increased adjustability. The Street Triple R is offered in two colours - Sapphire Black and Matt Silver Ice - both of which feature Diablo Red and Aluminium Silver decals. The alloy wheels are hand-painted red wheel pinstripes and the rear subframe retains the familiar red scheme.

The 765 cc in-line three-cylinder Moto2 derived engine has received plenty of upgrades for improved low-end and mid-range power

2. Engine

The 2020 Triumph Street Triple R makes 116 bhp at 12,000 rpm and 77 Nm of peak torque at 9,400 rpm from the same 765 cc, in-line, three-cylinder engine. The same motor develops 121 bhp and 79 Nm of peak torque on the RS, in comparison. The steering geometry is slightly different of the Street Triple R, which gets a different rake and trail. Triumph says the engine is now even more responsive, delivered by a 7 per cent reduction in rotational inertia. This helps bring more low-end and mid-range torque to the motorcycle. Changes have been made to the airbox and exhaust system to meet emission norms globally, which has resulted in a deeper and more distinctive exhaust note from the three-pot motor.

The Triumph Street Triple R misses out on some of the sophisticated hardware from the RS but does offer a brilliant package with all the essentials and more

3. Features & Components

The new Triumph Street Triple R is potent hardware, just a notch below the range-topping Street Triple RS version. The R sports 41 mm Showa USD separate function big piston forks at the front and a Showa piggyback reservoir monoshock RSU. Both are fully adjustable for preload, compression damping and rebound damping. In contrast, the RS fully adjustable Showa big piston forks with 41 mm diameter and 115 mm front wheel travel. At the rear, there's a fully adjustable Ohlins STX40 piggyback reservoir monoshock, with 131 mm of travel.

The Street Triple R does not get the fancier TFT screen and use the part-analogue console from the older model

Braking performance on the new Street Triple R comes from the Brembo M4.32 four-piston Monobloc callipers along with 310 mm twin discs at the front. The rear features a Brembo single piston sliding caliper. The Street Triple RS gets the top-of-the-line Brembo M50 brake calipers, in comparison. The Street Triple R rides on road-focused all-weather Pirelli Diablo Rosso III tyres.

The Street Triple R uses M4.32 monobloc calipers with the alloys wrapped in Pirelli Diablo Rosso III tyres

The feature list covers all the essentials on the Triumph Street Triple R including a Shift Assist up and down quickshifter, ride-by-wire with three riding modes - Road, Rain and Sport, as well as ABS and traction control. Power output is restricted to 99 bhp in the Rain mode. The bike does miss out on the TFT instrument console in favour of a part-analogue instrument cluster. All the changes make the Street Triple R about 2 kg heavier than the RS with a kerb weight of 168 kg.

The Triumph Street Triple R is about ₹ 2.49 lakh cheaper than the Street Triple RS

4. Pricing

The 2020 Triumph Street Triple R has been launched at a stellar price of ₹ 8.84 lakh (ex-showroom). At this price point, the motorcycle is about cheaper than the top-spec Street Triple RS by a good ₹ 2.49 lakh. But what's interesting is the fact that the R undercuts the erstwhile entry-level variant Triumph Street Triple S that was sold in India by ₹ 35,000. That brings immense value to the motorcycle, especially for those customers who want a powerful naked middleweight offering not necessarily without the precision and agility of the RS model.

Bookings for the Street Triple R are already open across Triumph dealerships

5. Competition

At this price point, the 2020 Triumph Street Triple R competes against the BMW F 900 R, KTM 790 Duke, and the Kawasaki Z900. The Z900 remains the more affordable option in comparison with a price tag of ₹ 7.99 lakh but the BS6 version is yet to arrive at dealerships. KTM, meanwhile, is yet to announce the BS6 version of the 790 Duke but do expect to see hike over the BS4 asking price of ₹ 8.64 lakh. The BMW F 900 R is the most expensive option at ₹ 9.90 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.