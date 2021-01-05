2021 Audi A4 Facelift: All You Need To Know

Audi India today officially announced the prices of the new A4 facelift in the country. Launched at a starting price of ₹ 42.34 lakh (ex-showroom, India), the mid-life update for the Audi A4 comes in two variants - Premium Plus and Technology, wherein the latter costs ₹ 46.67 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The new A4 is the brand's first launch for the year 2021. The facelifted avatar of the sedan gets updated looks, new features, and upgraded mechanicals. Here's all you need to know about the new A4 premium sedan.

Audi has already begun manufacturing the car at its plant in Aurangabad

The carmaker is already accepting bookings for the new car with a token amount of ₹ 2 lakh. Interested buyers can book the car through Audi's online platform or offline via an authorised dealership. Last month, the company had commenced local assembly of the new A4 at its Aurangabad facility in Maharashtra.

Aesthetically, the new Audi A4 facelift looks sharper and modern than the outgoing model with the single-frame grille, redesigned LED headlamps with signature LED DRLs, new LED taillights, and a much nicer profile. The car also gets a glass sunroof, 17-inch 5-spoke dynamic alloy wheels, chrome door handles, electronically adjustable exterior mirrors with auto-dimming and optional memory function. The car now features a gesture-based boot lid opening system.

Dimensionally, the new A4 sedan measures 4762 mm in length, 1847 mm in width and 1433 mm in height, while the wheelbase stands at 2819 mm. It comes with a fuel tank of 54-litres. The sedan is offered in five exterior colours - Ibis White, Floret Silver, Mythos Black, Navara Blue and Terra Grey.

On the inside, the car is offered with a choice of colours - Atlas Beige and Okapi Brown. It also packs a sleek 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and voice command feature. Do note Premium Plus trims get a smaller 8.8-inch unit. As for features, it gets all-digital Audi Virtual Cockpit, three-zone climate control, wireless charging, ambient lighting with 30 colours, sunroof, and more.

For safety, the Audi A4 facelift comes equipped with eight airbags, cruise control with speed limiter, electronic stability program, driver assist, brake assist and reverse park guide among others.

Mechanically, the car employs a new 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbo-petrol motor that is tuned to make 187 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque. The motor comes paired with a seven-speed S-Tronic gearbox. The German carmaker claims that the new A4 can clock triple-digit speeds in just 7.3 seconds before hitting a top speed of 241 kmph. As far as competition is concerned, the new A4 sedan competes against the Mercedes-Benz C-Class, BMW 3 Series, Volvo S60 and the Jaguar XE.

