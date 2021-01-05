New Cars and Bikes in India
search

2021 Audi A4 Facelift: All You Need To Know

Here's all you need to know about the newly launched Audi A4 premium sedan.

Charanpreet Singh By  Charanpreet Singh | Updated:
eye
0  Views
The new Audi A4 facelift gets a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol TFSI engine expand View Photos
The new Audi A4 facelift gets a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol TFSI engine

Highlights

  • The Audi A4 Facelift is priced in India at Rs. 42.34 lakh (ex-showroom)
  • The new Audi A4 can accelerate from 0 to 100kph in 7.3 seconds
  • The Audi A4 Facelift is offered in 2 variants- Premium Plus & Technology.

Audi India today officially announced the prices of the new A4 facelift in the country. Launched at a starting price of ₹ 42.34 lakh (ex-showroom, India), the mid-life update for the Audi A4 comes in two variants - Premium Plus and Technology, wherein the latter costs ₹ 46.67 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The new A4 is the brand's first launch for the year 2021. The facelifted avatar of the sedan gets updated looks, new features, and upgraded mechanicals. Here's all you need to know about the new A4 premium sedan.

0 Comments

Also Read: 2021 Audi A4 Facelift Review​

99ttnpg

Audi has already begun manufacturing the car at its plant in Aurangabad

  1. The carmaker is already accepting bookings for the new car with a token amount of ₹ 2 lakh. Interested buyers can book the car through Audi's online platform or offline via an authorised dealership. Last month, the company had commenced local assembly of the new A4 at its Aurangabad facility in Maharashtra.
     
  2. Aesthetically, the new Audi A4 facelift looks sharper and modern than the outgoing model with the single-frame grille, redesigned LED headlamps with signature LED DRLs, new LED taillights, and a much nicer profile. The car also gets a glass sunroof, 17-inch 5-spoke dynamic alloy wheels, chrome door handles, electronically adjustable exterior mirrors with auto-dimming and optional memory function. The car now features a gesture-based boot lid opening system.
     
  3. Dimensionally, the new A4 sedan measures 4762 mm in length, 1847 mm in width and 1433 mm in height, while the wheelbase stands at 2819 mm. It comes with a fuel tank of 54-litres. The sedan is offered in five exterior colours - Ibis White, Floret Silver, Mythos Black, Navara Blue and Terra Grey.
     
  4. On the inside, the car is offered with a choice of colours - Atlas Beige and Okapi Brown. It also packs a sleek 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and voice command feature. Do note Premium Plus trims get a smaller 8.8-inch unit. As for features, it gets all-digital Audi Virtual Cockpit, three-zone climate control, wireless charging, ambient lighting with 30 colours, sunroof, and more.
     
  5. For safety, the Audi A4 facelift comes equipped with eight airbags, cruise control with speed limiter, electronic stability program, driver assist, brake assist and reverse park guide among others. 
     
  6. Mechanically, the car employs a new 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbo-petrol motor that is tuned to make 187 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque. The motor comes paired with a seven-speed S-Tronic gearbox. The German carmaker claims that the new A4 can clock triple-digit speeds in just 7.3 seconds before hitting a top speed of 241 kmph. As far as competition is concerned, the new A4 sedan competes against the Mercedes-Benz C-Class, BMW 3 Series, Volvo S60 and the Jaguar XE.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Renault Kiger To Make Global Debut In India On January 28
Renault Kiger To Make Global Debut In India On January 28
Electric Cars Rise To Record 54% Market Share In Norway In 2020
Electric Cars Rise To Record 54% Market Share In Norway In 2020
2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift Teased Again Ahead Of Launch
2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift Teased Again Ahead Of Launch
Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot Get Green Light For $52 Billion Carmaker
Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot Get Green Light For $52 Billion Carmaker
MG Hector Facelift Launch Date Revealed
MG Hector Facelift Launch Date Revealed
KTM Files Patents For Radar-Guided Cruise Control
KTM Files Patents For Radar-Guided Cruise Control
2021 Audi A4 Facelift: All You Need To Know
2021 Audi A4 Facelift: All You Need To Know
2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift Teased Again Ahead Of Launch
2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift Teased Again Ahead Of Launch
Renault Kiger To Make Global Debut In India On January 28
Renault Kiger To Make Global Debut In India On January 28
Volkswagen India’s Product Portfolio: Tiguan AllSpace and T-Roc
Volkswagen India’s Product Portfolio: Tiguan AllSpace and T-Roc
KTM Files Patents For Radar-Guided Cruise Control
KTM Files Patents For Radar-Guided Cruise Control
Electric Cars Rise To Record 54% Market Share In Norway In 2020
Electric Cars Rise To Record 54% Market Share In Norway In 2020
2021 Audi A4 Facelift: All You Need To Know
2021 Audi A4 Facelift: All You Need To Know
Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot Get Green Light For $52 Billion Carmaker
Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot Get Green Light For $52 Billion Carmaker
MG Hector Facelift Launch Date Revealed
MG Hector Facelift Launch Date Revealed
2021 Audi A4 Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 42.34 Lakh
2021 Audi A4 Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 42.34 Lakh
FCA To Launch Four New Locally-Produced Jeep SUVs In India By 2022; Invests $250 Million For Product Line-Up Expansion
FCA To Launch Four New Locally-Produced Jeep SUVs In India By 2022; Invests $250 Million For Product Line-Up Expansion
2021 Audi A4 Facelift India Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
2021 Audi A4 Facelift India Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
2021 Audi A4 Facelift: Price Expectation In India
2021 Audi A4 Facelift: Price Expectation In India
Let's Torq: Nikhil Chinapa Shares About His Hot Lap With Lewis Hamilton, His Dream Car And More
Let's Torq: Nikhil Chinapa Shares About His Hot Lap With Lewis Hamilton, His Dream Car And More
New Spy Pictures Of The 2021 Mahindra XUV500 Reveal Its Panoramic Sunroof
New Spy Pictures Of The 2021 Mahindra XUV500 Reveal Its Panoramic Sunroof
Tata Altroz Turbo Petrol Spotted Again Ahead Of India Launch
Tata Altroz Turbo Petrol Spotted Again Ahead Of India Launch
Electric Cars Rise To Record 54% Market Share In Norway In 2020
Electric Cars Rise To Record 54% Market Share In Norway In 2020
Bajaj Auto Becomes World's Most Valuable Two-Wheeler Company
Bajaj Auto Becomes World's Most Valuable Two-Wheeler Company
F1: Lewis Hamilton Reportedly Rejects Mercedes Contract 
F1: Lewis Hamilton Reportedly Rejects Mercedes Contract 
FCA To Launch Four New Locally-Produced Jeep SUVs In India By 2022; Invests $250 Million For Product Line-Up Expansion
FCA To Launch Four New Locally-Produced Jeep SUVs In India By 2022; Invests $250 Million For Product Line-Up Expansion
2021 KTM 250 Adventure, KTM 390 Adventure Launched In Malaysia
2021 KTM 250 Adventure, KTM 390 Adventure Launched In Malaysia

New Car Models

Audi A4

Sedan, 17.84 Kmpl
Audi A4
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 42.34 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 87,891 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Ford EcoSport

SUV, 14.7 - 21.7 Kmpl
Ford EcoSport
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 7.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 16,586 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Ferrari Roma

Coupe, 0 Kmpl
Ferrari Roma
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3.61 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 7,49,377 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Nissan Magnite

SUV, 17.7 - 20 Kmpl
Nissan Magnite
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 4.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,358 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Toyota Innova Crysta

MUV, 10.75 - 15.1 Kmpl
Toyota Innova Crysta
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 16.26 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 33,753 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Hyundai i20

Hatchback, 0 Kmpl
Hyundai i20
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 14,114 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW X3 M

SUV, 9.12 Kmpl
BMW X3 M
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,07,376 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Land Rover Defender

SUV, 14 Kmpl
Land Rover Defender
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 73.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,53,570 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 2.95 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 6,120 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Nissan Magnite

SUV, 17.7 - 20 Kmpl
Nissan Magnite
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 4.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,358 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 7.59 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mahindra Scorpio

SUV, 15.37 Kmpl
Mahindra Scorpio
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 12.4 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 25,740 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Hyundai Venue

SUV, 17.5 - 23.7 Kmpl
Hyundai Venue
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 14,012 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

Hatchback, 22 Kmpl
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.19 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,774 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews
Gib 300x600
x
Electric Cars Rise To Record 54% Market Share In Norway In 2020
Electric Cars Rise To Record 54% Market Share In Norway In 2020
Bajaj Auto Becomes World's Most Valuable Two-Wheeler Company
Bajaj Auto Becomes World's Most Valuable Two-Wheeler Company
F1: Lewis Hamilton Reportedly Rejects Mercedes Contract 
F1: Lewis Hamilton Reportedly Rejects Mercedes Contract 
FCA To Launch Four New Locally-Produced Jeep SUVs In India By 2022; Invests $250 Million For Product Line-Up Expansion
FCA To Launch Four New Locally-Produced Jeep SUVs In India By 2022; Invests $250 Million For Product Line-Up Expansion
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities